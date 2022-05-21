Olivia Munn is ‘in a panic’ amid formula shortage, unable to breastfeed with ‘low supply’

ads

Olivia Munn is one of thousands of parents “in a panic” amid the nation’s formula shortage.

“It’s crazy when people say ‘if you breastfeed you won’t have to worry about a formula shortage!'” Munn tweeted Thursday.

“I have a low milk supply, so I rely on formula to feed my baby,” she continued. “I wish I could breastfeed so I don’t panic about shortages right now.”

The 41-year-old actress said she “has no choice” but to use formula while feeding her 4-month-old son, Malcolm, whom she shares with boyfriend John Mulaney.

Munn’s tweet came a week after Bette Midler’s controversial comments about breastfeeding sparked a social media backlash.

“TRY BREASTFEEDING. It’s free and available on demand,” the 76-year-old “Hocus Pocus” star wrote via Twitter on May 12.

Midler later defended her stance, writing, “Don’t be ashamed if you can’t breastfeed, but if you can and are somehow convinced that your own milk isn’t as good as a ‘scientifically researched product,’ that’s another thing.” .

Munn welcomed her and John Mulaney’s baby, Malcolm, in November 2021. Instagram/ Olivia Munn

Munn has been candid about her struggles with breastfeeding since giving birth in November 2021.

“Breastfeeding is so hard, especially if you’re low on supply,” she wrote via Instagram Stories in January.

Munn has spoken about the ups and downs of her breastfeeding journey. Instagram/ Olivia Munn

The following month, the “Newsroom” student explained that she used “two lactation consultants, three lactation pillows, lactation soups, liters of coconut water, lactation teas, gummies, vitamins, cookies, nipple ointments, skin with skin, heating pad”. to increase circulation [and] three different breast pumps” to increase her milk supply, but had little success.

“None of that worked,” he wrote in February. “I cryed and cryed. I felt like my body was failing. I was worried about not bonding with my baby. But then I said, ‘Fuck it.’”

The new mom encouraged other parents not to “feel bad” about giving their babies formula.

“You are the truth,” Jeannie Mai commented on the social media upload at the time, while Alyssa Milano added: “You are my favorite and you have this. Text me if I can help in any way.”

