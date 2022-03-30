Olivia Munn is ‘struggling’ with postpartum life 4 months after giving birth

ads

Olivia Munn admits she is “struggling” with postpartum life four months after giving birth to her son, Malcolm.

“1:54 a.m. Postpartum life right now – everyone is asleep except me,” Munn posted on her Instagram Stories early Tuesday morning. “I’ve been wearing the same sweatshirt for three days (I think, maybe more?)

“I’m pretty sure that was spit on my shirt,” she added of the Disney top she wore in snaps sans pants. “I am so happy and at the same time I am struggling (it is rare to feel both simultaneously but I am very grateful to have all the happiness to keep me afloat)”.

He added in a second snap that the stain on his shirt was, in fact, “baby regurgitation.”

The actress, 41, then greeted “the other moms who are up right now (and are they eating cookies late at night too?)”.

The beauty also recently complained that her hips still felt “crooked” since giving birth.

“My hips still feel crooked from pushing a human, my postpartum anxiety is still here (and it’s horrible), but I got up and took my first capoeira lesson today,” Munn captioned a selfie on her Instagram story earlier. of this month. .

She continued, “Going back to martial arts made me feel a little more like myself. I hope I can continue like this.”

Before welcoming her son with boyfriend John Mulaney, 39, the “Violet” star admitted she was “afraid” of becoming a mother.

“I feel good. I feel scared. I feel nervous and I’m excited,” she said via video chat on “Today” shortly before giving birth. “I feel like every day the feelings are rotating.”

