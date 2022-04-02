Olivia Munn joins the cast of Tales of the Walking Dead – Spoiler Time

AMC continues to work on expanding the universe of The Walking Deadnow that the flagship series is getting closer to its end, and as we already know from months ago, one of its series in development is Tales of the Walking Deadwhich has signed five actors to add them to the cast (via).

Olivia Munn (The Newsroom), Danny Ramirez (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Loan Chabanol (The Transporter Refueled), Embeth Davidtz (The Morning Show) and Jessie T Usher (TheBoys) are confirmed for this anthology series that will focus on short stories about well-known characters and some new ones. Nothing has been revealed about the characters they will play.