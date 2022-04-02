Olivia Munn joins the cast of Tales of the Walking Dead – Spoiler Time
AMC continues to work on expanding the universe of The Walking Deadnow that the flagship series is getting closer to its end, and as we already know from months ago, one of its series in development is Tales of the Walking Deadwhich has signed five actors to add them to the cast (via).
Olivia Munn (The Newsroom), Danny Ramirez (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Loan Chabanol (The Transporter Refueled), Embeth Davidtz (The Morning Show) and Jessie T Usher (TheBoys) are confirmed for this anthology series that will focus on short stories about well-known characters and some new ones. Nothing has been revealed about the characters they will play.
in september 2020when the end of The Walking Deadit was revealed that Scott Gimpleseries producer, was working on a new series called Tales of the Walking Dead. Without further news, a year later, in October 2021, AMC announced that the project had the green light for its development.
The new members announced today will be added to those previously appointed who are Terry Crews, Poppy Liu, Parker Posey, Anthony Edwards and Jillian Bell. Channing Powellwriter and producer of Fear the Walking Deadwill have the role of showrunner in this new series where Gimple will serve as executive producer.