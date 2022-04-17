Olivia Munn opens up about postpartum hair loss: ‘It’s falling out in clumps’

ads

Olivia Munn continues to be transparent about her postpartum struggles, recently revealing that she has suffered from hair loss since welcoming her son, Malcolm, last fall with her boyfriend, comedian John Mulaney.

After giving fans and followers a glimpse of her baby through Instagram on Friday, Los Angeles fashion designer Amber Farr jokingly commented on the adorable photos, complimenting the star’s brunette locks.

“Can I have your hair for a day, please?” Farr asked, and Munn replied, “ummm, she’s falling out in clumps postpartum. I will let you have it once it can grow back and give it to you in better condition.”

Last month, Munn waxed poetic about “struggling” with postpartum life while awake with baby Malcolm in the middle of the night.

Munn responded to a fan saying her hair is falling out “in clumps.” Olivia Munn/Instagram

â€œ1:54 a.m. Postpartum life right now – everyone is asleep except me,” Munn posted on his Instagram Stories at the time. “I’ve been wearing the same sweatshirt for three days (I think, maybe more?)

“I’m pretty sure he spit on my shirt,” she added of the Disney top she wore in snaps sans pants. “I am so happy and at the same time I am struggling (it is rare to feel both simultaneously but I am very grateful to have all the happiness to keep me afloat)”.

After a fan praised Munn’s tresses, she admitted to postpartum hair loss. Olivia Munn/Instagram

He added in a second snap that the stain on his shirt was, in fact, “puke baby.”

The “Buddy Games” star also complained that her hips still felt “crooked” since giving birth.

Munn has been an open book when it comes to her postpartum struggles. Olivia Munn/Instagram

“My hips still feel crooked from pushing a human, my postpartum anxiety is still here (and it’s horrible), but I got up and took my first capoeira lesson today,” Munn captioned a selfie on her Instagram story earlier. of March.

She continued, “Going back to martial arts made me feel a little more like myself. I hope I can continue like this.

