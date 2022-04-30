Olivia Munn opens up about postpartum hair loss

Olivia Munn has been acting since the early 2000s. Known for wholeheartedly embracing nerd culture, she has appeared in movies like magic mike, date nightY Deliver us from evil. Recently, the actor, known for starring in the television drama the news roomShe has made headlines for her relationship with comedian John Mulaney. In late 2021, Munn and Mulaney welcomed their first child. And since then, she has been open about motherhood, including her struggles with postpartum hair loss.

When did Olivia Munn have her baby?

Olivia Munn in May 2021 | Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney were first linked in May 2021 amid a scandal when Mulaney divorced his wife and completed a highly publicized stint in rehab. Throughout the summer and fall of 2021, Mulaney and Munn kept quiet about the status of their relationship, but in September 2021, the former saturday night live The staff writer confirmed that he and Munn were expecting a baby.

In an interview in Late night with Seth MeyersMulaney warmed up to Munn.

“In the spring, I went to Los Angeles and met and started dating a wonderful woman named Olivia,” the comedian told the ex. SNL cast member. “And we’re going to have a baby together. He was nervous when he was about to break the news!”

In November 2021, Munn gave birth to the couple’s son, Malcolm Mulaney. Munn remained a mother through the early days of her pregnancy, but since welcoming her child, the actress has been open about her experience with new motherhood.

What did Olivia Munn say about postpartum hair loss?

Munn recently took to Instagram to share a photo of her adorable son. She also shared information about her ongoing struggle with postpartum hair loss.

Los Angeles fashion designer Amber Farr commented on Munn’s post, praising the actor’s luscious locks. “Can I have your hair for a day, please?” she asked.

“ummm, she’s falling out a bunch after giving birth,” Munn replied. “I’ll let you have it once it can grow back and give it to you in better condition.”

Postpartum hair loss is a common concern among people who have recently given birth, with 40 to 50 percent experiencing symptoms such as hair loss and thinning, explains Baby Gaga. The cause of postpartum hair loss is due to hormonal fluctuations, and although the symptoms can be frustrating, they are not permanent.

In fact, postpartum hair loss usually stops about a year after giving birth. Although nothing can really “cure” postpartum hair loss, new moms can lessen its effects by eating nutritious foods and drinking plenty of water.

The ‘Newsroom’ actress has been open about her postpartum journey

Olivia Munn has discussed other challenges with being a new parent. In March, she shared details about her postpartum journey on her Instagram, revealing that she has been experiencing anxiety.

“My hips still feel crooked from pushing a human, my postpartum anxiety is still here (and it’s horrible), but I got up and took my first capoeira lesson today,” Munn wrote (via Too Fab). “Going back to martial arts made me feel a little more like myself. I hope I can continue like this.”

furthermore, the X-Men: Apocalypse The actress has had trouble breastfeeding her son. She admitted in January on social media that although she had been taking breastfeeding supplements and meeting with lactation consultants, she was still dealing with a low milk supply.

Ultimately, Munn’s transparency is something that can help and inspire other new moms, regardless of their celebrity status.

