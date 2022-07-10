Olivia Munn records in Zara the most comfortable and off-road sales set

There is no doubt that Zara is one of the most international Spanish stamps. In fact, last week the Queen Máxima of the Netherlands retrieved from his closet knitted maxi cardigan and matching dress of the giant Inditex. A combination of garments that we could call off-road, as it is perfect for work, but could also be recycled in more formal appointments depending on how it is combined. That is what we check in one of the last looks of the actress Olivia Munn. The Hollywood star, who became a mom at the end of last yearhas in his dressing room the most comfortable and discount printed shirt and pants that you can reuse in very different commitments from each other.

SEE GALLERY

Olivia Munn

For a walk around the Big Apple with her boyfriend, comedian John Mulaney, and their son, Olivia Munn wore this very flattering ensemble. Specifically, she wore a long sleeve v-neck lapel collar shirt, hem with side slits and front button closure. It is especially noteworthy for its 70s style geometric print. A discounted garment ( 27.95 €15.99) which belongs to the line Join Life by Zarathat is, those designs that “are produced using technologies and raw materials that help reduce the environmental impact”.

SEE GALLERY

Zara