Olivia Munn Said Her Hair Is ‘Falling Out In Bundles’ Due To Postpartum Hair Loss – Entertainment Open

Olivia Munn opened up about a challenge she’s faced since becoming a mom on Instagram.

Munn, 41, shared that her hair was “falling out in clumps” due to postpartum hair loss.

Munn and John Mulaney welcomed their son Malcolm in November.

Olivia Munn has opened up about motherhood, saying she’s experiencing postpartum hair loss after welcoming her son with comedian John Mulaney last year.

On Friday, the “Violet” actress shared an Instagram post that included a selfie and a photo of her son, Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Munn, 41, and Mulaney, 39, who were first seen together in June 2021, have announced the arrival of their son in November 2021.

In the comments section of the post, fashion designer Amber Farr joked, “Can I have your hair for a day? please?”

Munn responded to Farr, explaining that she is dealing with postpartum hair loss.

“Ummm, she’s falling out in postpartum clumps. you’re in better shape,” Munn wrote. hair ‘falls out in clumps’ due to postpartum hair loss» />

Photo from Olivia Munn’s Instagram account. Olivia Munn/Instagram

According to the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD), it is not uncommon for new mothers to experience hair loss a few months after having a child due to falling estrogen levels. AAD noted that dermatologists refer to the condition as excessive hair loss and it is temporary.

The American Pregnancy Association reported that excessive hair loss affects 40% to 50% of women.

Munn and Mulaney revealed that they were expecting a child in September 2021. During an appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” that month, Mulaney told Meyers that they were both “really happy.”

“You guys saved me from drugs, and Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself on this early journey out of recovery. And yeah, I don’t have a joke for that. I am very grateful to you,” Mulaney said.

