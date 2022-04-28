Olivia Munn shares adorable new photos of John Mulaney with her son

ads

Olivia Munn gushed about her two children, boyfriend John Mulaney and 5-month-old son Malcolm, in a sweet post shared via Instagram on Wednesday.

“A giraffe in a shirt was really confusing for these two,” the actress captioned the series of photos, which showed Mulaney holding Malcolm next to a clothed giraffe stuffed animal.

“But also 😍😍😍😍 the last photo,” she added, referring to a close-up of her son’s tiny fingers grasping Mulaney’s hand.

Since giving birth to baby Malcolm, Munn, 41, has spoken out about her postpartum struggles.

“1:54 a.m. Postpartum life right now: everyone is asleep but me. I have been wearing the same sweatshirt for three days (I think, maybe more?) ”, she wrote through the Instagram Stories of her earlier this year.

“I am so happy and at the same time I am struggling (it is rare to feel both things simultaneously but I am very grateful to have all the happiness to keep me afloat)”.

The couple welcomed their son in November 2021. oliviamunn/Instagram

The actress later revealed that her hair was “falling out in clumps” after giving birth. Additionally, she has been experiencing anxiety and hip problems.

Meanwhile, Mulaney, 39, opened up about how happy he was to become a father during his monologue on “Saturday Night Live” last month. He also celebrated Malcolm’s two months on Instagram, writing in January, “Happy birthday to the little man who has been glued to me for two months. Whoever he is, sir, he sure is a fun fellow.”

Mulaney opened up about fatherhood during his recent appearance on “SNL.” oliviamunn/Instagram

The couple welcomed Malcolm, their first child, in November 2021. They began dating in early 2021 amid the “SNL” star’s split from his wife of seven years, Anna Marie Tendler. He and Tendler, 36, finalized their divorce in January 2022.

Munn was initially coy about their romance following speculation that the relationship’s timeline didn’t add up.

Munn and Mulaney began dating in early 2021. oliviamunn/Instagram

“It’s definitely not strange to me that people speculate on things incorrectly and rumors run rampant in a way,” Munn said at the time.

“They think they know our relationship very well. When in reality, they don’t. There is no way anyone can know what their relationships were or what our relationship is.”

Mulaney, who was in and out of rehab in late 2020, revealed that he and Munn were going to be parents last September on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

