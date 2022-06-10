Olivia Munn spills her son Malcolm’s baby formula amid shortages

ads

There’s no use crying over spilled formula, unless there’s a nationwide shortage.

New mum Olivia Munn shared that half a container of baby formula spilled in her suitcase and on the floor amid a shortage of the nutrient-rich substance.

“When formula is in short supply and you open your suitcase to find your carefully packaged formula opened and half of it is gone,” Munn, who gave birth to son Malcolm in November 2021, wrote on her Instagram story Thursday. along with a crying face emoji.

The actress posted a photo of the flat and her luggage covered in powdered formula that escaped when the container was opened in transit.

Last month, Munn, 41, shared that she was panicking amid the baby formula crisis sweeping the world and criticized those telling moms to breastfeed.

He shared a photo of the formula mess. oliviamunn/Instagram

“It’s crazy when people say ‘if you breastfeed you won’t have to worry about formula shortages!'” he tweeted at the time.

“I have a low milk supply, so I rely on formula to feed my baby,” she continued. “I wish I could breastfeed so I don’t panic about shortages right now.”

Munn shares her son with John Mulaney. oliviamunn/Instagram

The “Newswoom” alum turned to baby formula to feed her son as an alternative to breastfeeding, as she shared that she was struggling to produce enough milk to support the baby.

“Eight weeks later I took a million vitamins, countless teas, pills, tinctures and worked with two lactation consultants,” she wrote on her Instagram story in January, adding: “Breastfeeding. It’s hard.”

Munn has addressed breastfeeding difficulties in the past. oliviamunn/Instagram

She even asked other moms for advice: “Any other mom who takes everything [sic] Do supplements, teas and tinctures barely produce milk?

Munn shares Malcolm with comedian John Mulaney, whom she began dating early last year amid his divorce from artist Anna Marie Tendler.

The actress previously dated businessman Tucker Roberts and NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

