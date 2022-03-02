Olivia Munn takes baby Malcolm on his first round-trip flight

ads

Baby on Board.

New mom Olivia Munn is celebrating successfully traveling across the country with her and John Mulaney’s 3-month-old son, Malcolm.

“We did it!” The “Ride Along 2” actress, 41, captioned a selfie of her and her baby on her Instagram on Tuesday. “We flew back and forth cross country at 12/13 weeks old! Now wake us up in a week and get me some lipstick 😵‍💫”

Malcolm appeared to be yawning adorably in the photo.

One user jokingly commented: “malcolm here is the greatest mood I’ve ever lived my whole life with the exact same face.”

Munn and Malcolm traveled from their California home base to New York last week to support Mulaney, 39, who was hosting “Saturday Night Live.”

The “X-Men: Apocalypse” actress posted a series of sweet photos of a father and son dressed in suits in an “SNL” dressing room during rehearsals.

“Malcolm visited SNL on Thursday afternoon,” the proud mom wrote in the caption. “Here it looks like your uncle being kicked out of a wedding because he was too harsh.”

Mulaney, for his father, talked about being a new father in his monologue on Saturday.

Mulaney is seen here carrying Malcolm backstage at “SNL.” Instagram/Olivia Munn

“Since the last time I hosted, different things have happened,” the comedian said. “Life is so much better and happier now. I have a 12-week-old son.

He then joked, “I’m so excited, he’s a great guy for someone who can’t vote. His legs are like little panties and I want to eat him”.

Mulaney and Munn welcomed Malcolm on November 24, just a few months after the comedian filed for divorce from his ex-wife, Anna Marie Tendler.

The former couple had been married for seven years, and after Mulaney filed for divorce in July, Tendler, 36, said she had been caught off guard.

A week after the split was announced, news broke that Mulaney was dating Munn. He later confirmed the relationship during an appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” and shared that he was becoming a father.

“I got into this relationship that has been really beautiful with someone amazing,” she said in September 2021. “And we’re going to have a baby together. I was nervous when he was about to break the news!”

