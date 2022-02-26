Olivia Munn teams up with her son Malcolm in a puffy winter coat

ads

More about: olivia munn Olivia Munn shares video of John Mulaney doting on son Malcolm John Mulaney and Olivia Munn drop baby off at home for Super Bowl 2022 date night meeting John Mulaney’s baby

Like mother like son.

On Saturday, Olivia Munn shared an adorable snap of herself holding her son, Malcolm, both wearing black puffer jackets.

“Matching pens,” she wrote alongside him, prompting a flurry of kvelling from celebrity friends.

“I’m so happy for you mom,” Rosanna Arquette wrote, while Mindy Kaling cooed, “OMG this guy.”

She also posted the photo to her Instagram story, writing, “She’s got daddy’s face and mommy’s coat.”

The 41-year-old “The Newsroom” star shares 3-month-old Malcolm with comedian John Mulaney, 39. The new parents haven’t been shy about posting sweet photos of their son on social media.

Earlier this month, Munn shared some photos of Malcolm and Mulaney getting cozy with the “Kid Gorgeous” star by kissing their baby’s head.

“Did someone ask for a marshmallow?” she captioned another photo of Mulaney, holding her child, and added the Stay Puft marshmallow man from “Ghostbusters.”

John Mulaney kisses his son Malcolm’s forehead.

To celebrate Malcolm turning two months old, Mulaney shared a slideshow of photos they wrote “Happy birthday to the little man who has been glued to me for two months. Whoever he is, sir, he sure is a fun fellow.”

And Malcolm has already become Hollywood’s social butterfly, spending time with Henry Golding’s son and meeting Mulaney’s friend Pete Davidson.

Munn and Mulaney welcomed their little boy in November 2021. Instagram/ Olivia Munn

Munn has also been open about her struggles as a new mom, speaking about her tribulations with breastfeeding.

“Breastfeeding is sooo hard, especially if you’re low on supply,” she shared on social media in January. “Eight weeks later, I took a million vitamins, countless teas, pills, tinctures, and worked with two lactation consultants. Breast-feeding. It’s hard.”

Mulaney and Munn began dating in early 2021 amid his divorce from his wife of seven years, Anna Marie Tendler.

ads