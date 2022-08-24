Olivia Munn’s latest parenting issue has her celebrity friends escalating

ads

All is not well in Olivia Munn’s parenting dreamland. Rather, it has been found in a place that resembles the opposite. “I’m in a teething tunnel nightmare,” she wrote in an Instagram clip of her slowly approaching her unfunny face. In the background, “Help” by the Beatles offered the perfect soundtrack for the occasion. Munn also used the legend to inform her friends that this is the reason why she has apparently fallen off the face of the earth lately. “This will also serve as a group text to anyone she hasn’t replied to,” she explained. “I will answer you in the time it takes for this tooth to come out.”

Friends and fans alike took to the hint the song offered, taking to the comments section to offer advice. “Hyland’s teething tablets. Freeze a cloth dipped in chamomile tea and let him chew on it. The banana teething brush,” Alyssa Milano quickly suggested. When they had no practical solutions, they sent words of encouragement. “And this too shall pass. I promise,” Boris Kodjoe wrote. Others were, well, less helpful. “Little girl. Wait until the 4-year-old tantrum! I’m in hell right now!” Brianne Davis said.

But Munn is accepting everything. And in general, Malcolm sounds like a Really good baby He was even sleeping a whopping 12 hours at 6 months old, he revealed in a May Instagram post. “You lit up our whole world,” she gushed.