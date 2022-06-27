Olivia Rodrigo and Lily Allen dedicate a song to the Supreme Court after overturning the US abortion law | TV and Show

Last Saturday, June 25, the ruling of the Supreme Court of the United States (USA) was announced, revoking the legal protection of abortion. With this new modification, the states that decide it, will be able to prohibit abortion in its entirety.

After this, there were several personalities who gave their opinion on the matter. Both politicians, activists and celebrities from the show dared to show their displeasure with this new regulation. The singers Olivia Rodrigo and Lily Allen dedicated a controversial theme to the judges who made the decision.

It was during the ‘Glastonbury Music Festival’ that they performed the song together. Is about fuck youthe third single from the album It’s Not Me, It’s You of the already mentioned Lily Allen, who in the 2000’s used it to criticize the ultra-conservative right.

Before singing, Rodrigo delivered a message to the Supreme Court. “I’m so excited for the next song,” she began, later introducing Allen. “But also I’m heartbroken over what happened in America yesterday“, he added.

“The Supreme Court decided to overturn Roe V. Wade (law that prevents states from banning abortions), which is a law that guaranteed women’s rights to a safe abortion,” she said.

The young singer showed her concern for the rights of women in the country. “I am devastated and terrified and many women and many girls are going to die because of this,” she said. “I want to dedicate the following song to 5 members of the Supreme Court who showed us that at the end of the day the truth is that they really don’t give a shit about freedom.”

After his speech, proceeded to name the congressmen who voted to repeal the law. “This one goes out to jurors Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Colin Barritt and Brett Kavanaught. We hate them,” he finished.

olivia rodrigo: “so many women and so many girls are gonna die because of this” no sugarcoating at all! as it SHOULD BE! and then proceeding to call out the 5 members of the Supreme Court!! pic.twitter.com/rv3R6p39Cu — expensive (@jelousyliv) June 25, 2022

Olivia Rodrigo and Lily Allen were not the only ones

Others to join the criticism were activist and former First Lady Michelle Obama and former President Barack Obama; attorney and former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton; singer Taylor Swift; African-American actress Viola Davis, among others.

Even the country’s president himself does not share the decision, although he does respect the Supreme Court. “What he believes is that this particular decision that was made is extremist and misplaced, and this is something he will continue to say. But obviously he sees the Court as legitimate and respects it,” said Karine Jean-Pierre, a White House spokeswoman.

This caused a stir in the USA, which was involved in protests after the decision of the body, which had protected the right to abortion years ago. Nevertheless, it was the conservative majority who reversed it.

Some states, like California for example, are expanding their network of care for safe abortion, with the intention of receiving women from other states in which this right could be prohibited. For now, it is unknown where exactly the procedures to revoke legal abortion will begin.