Olivia Rodrigo breaks one of her Grammy awards by posing for the cameras

The 64 delivery of the Grammy awards It was a night full of surprises and achievements for one of the favorites of the night: Olivia Rodrigo, who was so happy to get three awards, that he posed for the cameras. But luck was not on his side as he broke one of his prizes.

On the night of Sunday, April 3, the Grammy ceremony was held, which brought together various artists from the world of music. One of the most anticipated was Olivia Rodrigo, who at only 19 years of age has become one of her favorites due to the composition and interpretation of songs such as “traitor” and “Good 4u”.

It had seven nominations, of which it won three: Best New Artist, Best Pop Music Solo Performance (drivers license) and Best Pop Vocal Album (Sour). As usually happens after each event, the young woman posed for the cameras, revealing her three awards, which she had in her arms.

However, luck was no longer with her because she had complications holding the awards, which caused one of them to fall and break, astonishing the photographers, but especially the American singer of Filipino descent, who was stunned and still.

To break the scare moment and cheer up Olivia Rodrigo, a photographer told her, “Okay,” and then added, “We’ll just put it on your bill.” An assistant also helped her to temporarily repair the prize and thus continue with the photographs of her. This moment has been compared to the one lived 12 years ago by one of the singer’s idols: Taylor Swift.

After the scare was over, the singer continued with the celebration whose aspects she shared on her Instagram account, where she has more than 23 million followers. Although the young woman is debuting as a singer and became known worldwide for the song “Drivers license”started in the middle when she was 12 years old, playing Grace Thomas in the movie “An American Girl: Grace Stirs Up Success”.

Later she joined the ranks of Disney Chanel, playing Paige Olvera in the series “bizardvark”and later received the role of Nina Salazar-Roberts in the series of “High School Music”, same for which he wrote songs. In this way, she began to open up a field in music, for which she has had an inclination since she was little, since even she started taking singing lessons when she was in kindergarten and then learned to play the piano.

Her work paid off, since in 2020 she signed a contract to work on her first album, thanks to which she won Grammy awards. Without a doubt, Olivia Rodrigo is a talented young woman who will continue to be successful.