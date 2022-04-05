Olivia Rodrigo broke one of her three Grammy

Olivia Rodrigo was one of the great winners of the 2022 Grammy Awards. The 19-year-old singer managed to reap all the good things that have been said about her debut album “Sour” at the ceremony and even presented her success live at the 64th ceremony “Driver License”.

A dream evening, which was crowned with three Grammy Awards. The voice of “Good 4 U” stayed with the categories Best Pop Solo Performance (for “Drivers License”), Best New Artist and Best Pop Vocal Album (“Sour”). Three awards that became “a problem” for Olivia Rodrigo after the ceremony.

As usual, the singer posed for the graphics with her three awards, in order to immortalize this great moment, but the Grammys are not easy to hold. Except three of them. It was then that one slipped from his hands and fell to the ground.

Result: the award was split in half, generating a funny shock reaction on Olivia Rodrigo’s face. A fun moment that did not make it clear which of the awards was the one that the singer should send to fix.

A situation that brought to mind what happened with Taylor Swift at the 2010 Grammy Awards. The person in charge of “Folklore” had won four awards that night and one fell during the press photos.