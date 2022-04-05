Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Halsey, Dua Lipa and more: The looks that marked the red carpet of the Grammy 2022

At last the day has come in which the best of music is awarded in the Grammys 2022. Artists like Taylor Swift, billie eilish, Doja Cat, Justin Bieber and kanye-west are among the nominees, where the Chilean presence is found thanks to Mon Laferte.

Regarding the nominations Album of the year, highlighted the names of Jon Batiste, Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, HER, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift and Kanye West. Regarding the category song of the yearsubmitted musical pieces by Ed Sheeran, Alicia Keys, Olivia Rodrigo, HER, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Silk Sonis, Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber and Brandi Carlile.

But on the red carpet were names like Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Halsey, Dua Lipa, Justin and Hailey Bieber, J Balvin and Doja Cat some of the celebrities who dazzled with their looks.

Minute by minute of the 2022 Grammy red carpet

19:58 Lady Gaga was one of the last to enter the awards and stole the eyes with an elegant black and white design.

19:49 Chloe Bailey arrived in a sparkly disco ball-inspired gown.

19:43 Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber wore relaxed looks and looked very romantic on the red carpet.

19:24: Dua Lipa made an impact with a renewed and dramatic look from Versace, which included a color change in her hair, as the singer returned to blonde.

19:23: Megan Thee Stallion goes for the animal print on the red carpet.

19:07: Saweetie arrives at the 2022 Grammys with a look marked by pink

19:08 J Balvin walked the red carpet with an impeccable black look, and was accompanied by Valentina Ferrer.

19:05 John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen posing elegantly on the red carpet.

19:03: Halsey makes an impact with a glamorous look punctuated by an eye-catching hat.

18:53: Omer Fedi and Addison Rae also have a date at the 2022 Grammys.

18:51: Sofia Carson dazzles in an emerald dress.

18:48 Billy Porter arrived with a striking fuchsia look, the trend of the season.

18:45: Carrie Underwood, the queen of country, arrives on the red carpet.

18.44: Kid Laroi and Katarina Deme have a date on the night of the 2022 Grammys.

18:23: Billie Eilish dazzles with a dark look.

18:11 The BTS group arrives on the red carpet with elegant suits.

17:56: Dillon Francis makes an appearance at the Grammys with a curious look.

17:41: Olivia Rodrigo arrives on the red carpet.

17:28: Doja Cat dazzles on the catwalk.

