Olivia Rodrigo invited Avril Lavigne on stage and they sang “Complicated” together

At the concert that took place on April 29, the young singer Olivia Rodrigo invited on stage avril lavigne to sing the classic theme “complicated“. You can see the video below.

• LOOK: Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker perform their new song “Bite Me” live for the new year.

Since the start of the world tour called ‘Sour‘ from Rodrigo, which began at the beginning of April, the solo artist presented a cover of said theme on several occasions; however, on this occasion, she was able to accompany the original interpreter in her presentation in Toronto.

When the time came for Lavigne would join Rodrigo on stage, the 19-year-old singer-songwriter introduced her as the singer “who broke down so many barriers and opened so many doors for girls like me. I’m so, so, so lucky that she came here tonight to sing with me.».

• READ ALSO: Avril Lavigne wants Kristen Stewart to play her in a biopic.

After finishing singing avril lavigne referred to Olivia Rodrigo like a person “so fucking cool».

We share the video of their collaboration on stage:

Subsequently, avril lavigne shared three photos and a video on his Instagram of what happened with Olivia Rodrigo. In his publication he put the following message:

• LOOK: Avril Lavigne is engaged (for the third time) in Paris with rapper Mod Sun.

«I jumped up to sing “Complicated” onstage with Olivia Rodrigo in Toronto tonight. It was so sweet performing with you tonight on your SOUR tour!! Have an amazing tour, girl. Keep ripping. I send you a lot of love».