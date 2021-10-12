She is not yet 18 years old (she turns them on February 20) and not even a record, but with the single Drivers License in a few hours she found herself at the top of the charts all over the world, ousting the big Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber. For those who are not convinced, we repeat: Olivia Rodrigo is the new Billie Eilish



In a music industry perpetually in need of numbers and certifications, the phenomenon Olivia Rodrigo it can undoubtedly be considered a winning case. The Californian artist and actress of Filipino descent released her single on January 8 Drivers License and in a few hours she found herself at the top of the charts all over the world. In the first week of release it reached # 1 of the famous Hot 100 on Billboard (not bad). Same result in the UK, where he pushed down the Official Singles Chart Top 100 names like Little Mix, Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber. One hundred seven million streams (of which 76 million in the States alone) is the second highest result ever in the US and the best in the last three years. He is first in Spotify’s Global and the video clip of his song has over 46 million views on Youtube. But what is the basis of such a universally recognized success?

History teaches us: when a single collects results after results, it means that he has managed to intercept something true. The song – written by the artist herself together with Daniel Nigro (who produced it) – was born from a difficult time. And with references to Lorde, Halsey and even Lana Del Rey, it has all the characteristics (even harmonics) to touch the hearts of many listeners. “When I wrote it I had just suffered a love disappointment and I was very confused. Putting all these feelings and emotions together made things clearer and simpler for me. I think that’s the purpose of writing songs. There is nothing more therapeutic to play the piano in my room and write a sad song”, He said. Last summer Olivia Rodrigo had unveiled a clip of the song on Instagram and the enthusiastic reaction of her followers had in fact forced to finish the piece. Even then he had impressed his audience. Why not launch it as an official single?

For the record, Olivia Rodrigo hasn’t appeared out of nowhere in recent months. Known by the little ones (and not only) as Paige Olvera in the 2016 Disney Channel series Bizaardvark and, above all, as Nini Salazar-Roberts in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney +, 2019), the actress and singer has had the opportunity to create a loyal audience. All while writing two songs for the soundtrack of the Disney + series (of which the second season is now shooting). One of these, All I Want, has amassed over 200 million global streams. In short, while in Italy it is still difficult to consider those who come from a talent show as a full-fledged singer, in the States those who come from the Disney universe are not only not looked upon with distrust but can play all the cards to become a true star.



And that’s not all. Olivia Rodrigo has succeeded in trying to be appreciated by one of her icons: Taylor Swift. In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Rodrigo recounted the moment she saw a compliment from the star of Evermore below his Instagram post: “I checked my phone and saw. I almost died. Almost dead … Really … I have admired her for as long as I can remember. It was so sweet of him “. This, in fact, isn’t the first time Taylor Swift has done it a endorsement public against Olivia Rodrigo. Last April, the 17-year-old singer had released a cover of her Cruel Summer by Taylor Swift. In response, the star of Blank Space (currently engaged in a legal battle with her former label, Big Machine Records) had shared Rodrigo’s video on Instagram stories with an unequivocal comment: “THE TALENT”.

Olivia Rodrigo will be the new Billie Eilish? It is early to tell. We have to wait for his debut EP, written during the lockdown and to be released in the coming months. In the meantime, in recent weeks, the artist has decided not to exempt himself from the US political debate, even though he is not yet of the age to vote (he will 18 candles on February 20th). How: publishing meme ironic about Donald Trump and even a direct Instagram together with nephew of President Joe Biden. In the video clip of Drivers License the artist guides aimlessly while singing about a lost love. Now, perhaps, the destination for Olivia Rodrigo is a little clearer. Or at least – between endorsement famous and immediately successful all over the world – it has a full tank of petrol without a doubt. And also the desire to become the planetary musical phenomenon of 2021.