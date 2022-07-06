Entertainment

Olivia Rodrigo makes surprise appearance at a bar in Manchester

Performing a version of the hit song “Torn” by Natalie Imbruglia.

Olivia Rodrigo shocked fans in the UK after making a last minute appearance at a local pub in Manchester. Currently on the final leg of her “Sour” tour of North America and Europe, the singer stopped by Bunny Jacksons after her performance at the O2 Apollo on July 3.

As well as visiting the pub, Rodrigo treated fans to a unique version of Natalie Imbruglia’s 1997 hit song “Torn”. As it turns out, Rodrigo’s fans weren’t the only ones who were shocked by her appearance, as the singer’s tour manager asked the band originally playing at the venue that night if they could step in. “Why yes, Olivia Rodrigo, of course. you can show up at Bunny Jacksons on a bloody Sunday night and play a laugh-in-cheek song before our third set,” the band’s drummer Oliver James shared on Twitter. And he added: “It was wild. They just showed up after playing her tour and her manager asked to sneak in between our sets! They were all very charming.”

Rodrigo’s appearance in Manchester comes shortly after he played Glastonbury Festival, introducing Lily Allen for a powerful version of the song “F-ck You” in tribute to the US Supreme Court decision. USA Against Abortion.

Rodrigo will continue his tour Sour on July 6 and 7 at the Eventim Apollo in London.

