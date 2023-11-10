Olivia Rodrigo models a grandpa cardigan while enjoying a night out with friends in New York City after performing with Sheryl Crow.





Olivia Rodrigo enjoyed a night out with two friends in New York City this week.

The 20-year-old music artist — who attended the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Friday — was makeup-free for the outing.

She was seen leaving Italian restaurant Via Carotta with two friends.

The Driver’s License hitmaker wore a white crew neck shirt under a green cardigan that had a grandfatherly feel to it.

It comes after the singer performed with Sheryl Crow last week as she was inducted into the prestigious Hall of Fame.

Girls’ Night Out: Olivia Rodrigo enjoyed a night out with two friends in New York City this week

Restrained look: The 20-year-old music artiste went without makeup for the outing

Californian Rodrigo added black trousers to his look, which he completed with black shoes.

Her shiny brunette locks were parted down the middle and tucked behind her ears as they flowed down her chest.

One of the star’s friends was wearing a yellow racer jacket, dark pants and red shoes, the other wore light wash blue jeans, black loafers and a colorful striped turtleneck sweater.

The music artist took to Instagram to share outtakes with his 35 million followers after the induction ceremony.

Along with a set of photos and a video, she wrote, ‘What an incredible honor it was to see @sherylcrow join @rockhall last night!’

At the star-studded event, which also honored Missy Elliott and Kate Bush, Olivia sang Crowe’s 1996 hit If It Makes You Happy.

She added in the caption, ‘If it makes you happy then this is one of the best songs ever written and I feel so lucky that I was able to sing it with him to celebrate.’

EVENT: The young beauty attended the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Friday

Rock star: The singer performed with Sheryl Crow last week when she was inducted into the prestigious Hall of Fame

Grateful: Olivia calls it ‘honor’ to see Sheryl Crow inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

For the special occasion, the GUTS artist wore a black mini dress with a halter neck that featured pink detailing.

She added a pair of black open-toe platform heels for her red carpet appearance before changing for her performance.

While taking the stage with Crowe, Olivia wore velvet tiger print pants with a simple black tank top.

Both musicians played the guitar in sync with each other for a spectacular performance.