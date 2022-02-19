Olivia Rodrigo on Disney+: release date and trailer for “Driving home 2 u (a Sour film)” | VIDEO | SKIP-INTRO

According to the criteria of Know more

As a prelude to her long-awaited world tour that starts this April 5 in Oregon, the singer Olivia Rodrigo announced the streaming premiere of “Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a Sour film), a documentary film in which she will perform the 11 songs that are part of her debut album while touring some cities in the United States.

SIGHT: Billie Eilish and a documentary that shows the crisis behind the rise | REVIEW

Rodrigo, 18, gained notoriety in 2019 with the premiere of the series “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”, inspired by the movie starring Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens. However, in January 2021, he became a pop phenomenon with the track “Driver’s Licence”, which became the most streamed song of that year.

These are all the details you need to know to see his movie.

Description and trailer

Olivia Rodrigo’s film is the record of a journey that the artist takes through special places in the development of “SOUR”, her debut album. The chronicle begins in Salt Lake City (in Utah), where she began the composition of the album, and ends in Los Angeles.

The documentary will present Rodrigo recounting unknown details of the creative process behind the album and, in addition, live versions with new arrangements. We will see Olivia singing in places like the Mojave Air and Space Port (California), Roy’s Motel & Café, Arcosanti (Arizona) and Red Rock Canyon State Park.

You can see the trailer in original language here and subtitled in the video that opens this note:

Guest artists:

As usual, in this type of format, there will also be special collaborations by artists who will talk more about Olivia Rodrigo’s work. In this case, the participation of:

Jacob Collier

Blu DeTiger

Towa Bird

Release date:

“This is not a concert record, this is really an opportunity to experience first-hand how Olivia Rodrigo became the biggest music star today and also an opportunity to see her perform the songs from ‘Sour ‘ like never before,” Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, said in announcing the launch.

The release date of “Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a Sour film) will be March 25.

RELATED VIDEO:

Interview with Danna Paola. (Source: Skip Intro)

FOLLOW SKIP INTRO ON INSTAGRAM: