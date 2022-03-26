Olivia Rodrigo’s ex was hospitalized for heart failure after the premiere of ‘Driving license’

Olivia Rodrigo’s ex-partner was hospitalized for heart failure shortly after the premiere of ‘Driving license’.

Joshua Bassett met Rodrigo on the set of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, which premiered on the Disney Channel way back in 2019 before moving to Disney+.

Although the couple hasn’t publicly confirmed the dating rumors, Bassett recently spoke to People about how Rodrigo’s hit single ‘Sour’, ‘Drivers License’ – released in January 2021 – gave him a stress attack.

The theme is believed to be inspired by the couple’s breakup, and Bassett explains how receiving death threats on social media affected his health: “Every day I felt worse,” he recalls of that period.

“I slept between 16 and 20 hours a day. I couldn’t even stand for more than 30 seconds.”

Bassett then released his own single, “Lie Lie Lie”, just six days after the arrival of “Drivers License”. Some fans thought the song was a response to Rodrigo’s theme, but he stated that it was long overdue for it to come out the day he did.

After its publication, Bassett “felt that his heart literally failed him” and knew that something was very wrong: “I said to myself: ‘This is not just anxiety. This is bad,'” he explained to People.

He asked a producer from High School Musical: The Musical: The Series to take him to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with septic shock of the heart.

“The doctors told me, ‘If you hadn’t checked in for 12 hours, you would have died in your apartment,'” recalled Bassett, who was told the condition may have been stress-related.

“It’s crazy that he came so close to taking another nap,” he added.

Bassett was released from hospital after nine days, but said he became “even more depressed and stressed” despite recovering physically: “I had a panic attack every day,” he continued.

After living through the trauma, Bassett said he felt like he came out stronger. “In this last year many of my biggest fears have come true,” she said. “But in that, I found that I will always be fine, if not better.”

Rodrigo reflected on “going through that horrible heartbreak” during a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, adding that he felt “so responsible for it too in a way.”

You can watch Rodrigo’s full interview in the video above.

Olvia Rodrigo will perform at Glastonbury Festival in June before embarking on a series of UK dates the following month. You can find the remaining tickets for their tour here.