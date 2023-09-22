Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Guts’ Extends Reign – Billboard

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Australians love Olivia Rodrigo Courage,

The American pop phenomenon’s sophomore album debuted at number 1 on the ARIA Charts for the second consecutive week, surpassing The Weeknd’s LP (the highlights unchanged at No. 2 via Universal) and Taylor Swift (1989 9-3 through Big Machine/Universal).

Rodrigo once again misses the chart double Courage (via Geffen/Universal) The track “Vampire” peaked at number 2 on the ARIA Singles Chart, behind Doja Cat’s “Paint the Town Red”.

The top new entry on the album list is Teddy Swims (real name: Juten Dimsdale), whose debut I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1) (via Warner) is at number four. The Atlanta, GA singer completed a national headline tour produced by Frontier Touring last month.

The current ARIA top five is completed by former leader Travis Scott utopia (Epic/Sony), down 3-5.

Also new in the top frame is Jared Leto’s Thirty Seconds to Mars It’s the end of the world but it’s a beautiful day (Concord/Universal), new at number 9. The US alternative rock outfit has a career-best chart position in Australia with a No. 4 peak for 2013. Love, Lust, Faith and Dreams,

Further down the list, Mitski achieved her second title on the ARIA Charts. The land is inaccessible and so are we (Dead Oceans/Inertia), new at number 13. The Japanese-American artist previously made the top 10 with 2022 laurel hellReached number 7.

Meanwhile, American rapper Sleepy Hello made his first appearance on the ARIA charts boy meets world (RCA/Sony), their second studio LP. This is new at number 32.

On the National Singles Table, published on Friday, September. 22, Doja Cat’s “Paint the Town Red” (via RCA/Sony) enters its fifth week at the peak. “Paint the Town Red” is taken from the fourth solo studio album by American artist and producer RedWhich arrived earlier today.

Rounding out the top five are Swift’s “Cruel Summer” (up 4-3), Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” (up 5-4 via Republic/Universal) and Tate McRae’s “Greedy” (RCA/Sony). Who is on new number. 5 for the top debut of the week. This is a career high for the Canadian artist, whose previous best performance was No. 7 in 2020 for “You Broke Me First.”

Kenya Grace’s “Strangers” (Warner) is striking a strong chord with Australian audiences. The South African-born, UK-based artist’s major label debut jumps 30-6 in its third week on the survey.

Ultimately, Drake and SZA’s “Slim You Out” (Universal) debuted at number 12.