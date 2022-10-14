Olivia shows (all) her chest on the cover of Elle

Olivia Wilde has followed in the footsteps of her partner Florence Pugh, saying screaming ‘free the nipple’ on the cover of Elle USA.

In it, the actress and director of ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ has worn what can only be described as an extreme one-shoulder top, which has been lowered to expose her entire (yes, entire) chest. Her nipple is covered by a metal heart-shaped glue, special to place in that area. Olivia has paired the Gucci top with a leather skirt – also by Gucci – with details along the hem.

The bold ‘look’ seems very appropriate, considering that Olivia is being hailed as ‘The Rule Breaker’ as part of Elle USA’s ‘Women in Hollywood’ series. “This year’s ‘Women in Hollywood’ honorees tell their stories in candid interviews about the expectations they’ve defied, the roles that changed their lives and so much more,” Elle USA said on Instagram.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

“It is an honor and a great emotion to be part of the honored ‘Women in Hollywood’ of Elle”, Olivia has written in the text that accompanies the publication on her profile, referring to the other women who appear in the Elle article USA: Michelle Yeoh, Issa Rae, Zoe Kravitz, Anne Hathaway, Ariana DeBose, Sydney Sweeney and Sigourney Weaver.

“I just choked on my breakfast!” one fan wrote in response to the look. “Oh, and congratulations,” a second person added alongside the laughing and crying emoji. “OMG!” another person said in comments, while others simply shared the llama emoji.

In a second look, Olivia wears a black and white dress from the Ralph Lauren collection.

Flame Emoji!