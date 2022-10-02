Olivia Wilde accuses machismo by the press in her case

Olivia Wilde charged that, in the midst of the release of his film Don’t Worry Darlingsuffers sexist attacks from the press.

In an interview with Kelly Clarkson, The director stated that the series of comments she receives from some Internet users, as well as from the media, would be different if she were a man.

“Am I jealous of my male colleagues for the way they seem to be able to live their lives without being so judged? If I think about it. I’m like: ‘It must be good to be that guy. Everyone is applauding every move he makes,'” the actress also said. dr house.

Olivia Wilde, whose film Don’t Worry Darling arrives in theaters this Thursday, assured that a telenovela based on his filmso she concentrates on the positive things in her life.

“Focus on what is real, your trusted circle of friends… the things that make you happy, the people you love, the people who love you and just keep your mind on what’s real, I think that’s how I get over it. I think, ‘God, it could be so much worse and we’re alive and everything is going to be okay,’” she said.

In another interview with RTVE, the director spoke about the way in which the media operate to capitalize on misogyny through the absence of sorority.

Harry Styles, Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde at the premiere of their film at the Venice Film Festival. Photo: EFE/EPA/ETTORE FERRARI

“We see it everywhere, if you keep women fighting each other they won’t come together and they won’t be able to be as powerful as we really are. When I see misogyny coming from women, whether in the media or anywhere else, I think: well, this is how they oppress us.“, said.

Olivia Wilde assured that women must realize that the most powerful tool to confront misogyny is union.

“Stop playing with the rules of patriarchy and understand our collective,” he argued.

Don’t Worry Darling it had its premiere at the Venice film festival, where it received four minutes of applause. During its screening, controversies occurred, such as an alleged difference between Harry Styles and Chris Pine, which added to the problems between Florence Pugh and the filmmaker.