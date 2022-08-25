Olivia Wilde Addresses Florence Pugh and Harry Styles Pay Gap Accusations

Olivia Wilde wants to set the record straight.

In a new interview with Variety, the director of Don’t Worry Darling finally addressed some nasty speculation surrounding cast payroll, specifically between Florence Pugh and Wilde’s boyfriend Harry Styles, who was rumored to have been paid triple his co-star.

“Those claims have absolutely no validity”Wilde said, though she was quick to point out that this particular accusation hurt her, especially as a woman in Hollywood.

“There have been a lot of things that I largely don’t pay attention to”he explained. “But the absurdity of the invented clickbait and the subsequent backlash regarding a nonexistent pay disparity between our lead and supporting cast really bothered me.”.

Wilde added: “I am a woman who has been in this business for more than 20 years, and it is something that I have fought for myself and for others, especially as a director.”

However, this has not been the only unfortunate accusation of favoritism that has surfaced on the set of Don’t Worry Darling after it was revealed Wilde and Styles had started seeing each other in late 2020. After all, Wilde came under fire last February, in an Instagram post praising the former One Direction member’s ability to “let” Pugh “take center stage” within a film directed by a woman.

Granted, it almost seems like Wilde can’t win, as his recent comments praising Pugh’s performance actually led to speculation of a dispute when the latter seemed never to respond and was later reported to be deeply upset with the director over an alleged affair when she was still with her ex-partner Jason Sudeikis.