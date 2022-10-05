Olivia Wilde Addresses Florence Pugh ‘Breakup’ Rumors During ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Panel

Olivia Wilde addressed the question of whether there is a “mismatch” between her and Florence Pugh.

The director responded to a journalist’s question during the press conference of Don’t Worry Darling at the Venice International Film Festival.

Wilde was in attendance alongside stars Harry Styles, Gemma Chan and Chris Pine. However, his lead actress, Pugh, was absent.

The news that Pugh would not attend the panel came amid reports of a feud between her and Wilde that have raged since earlier this year.

“Can you clear things up and say if there has been a fight and if so why, because it is something that people are discussing?” a reporter asked Wilde during the conference call.

The director replied: “Florence is quite a character and we are very grateful that she can come tonight despite being in the production of dunes. As a director, I know how upsetting it is to lose an actor, even for a day, so I’m very grateful to her and Denis Villeneuve for helping us out; We are delighted to be able to celebrate her work tonight.”

He continued, “I have no words to express the honor of having her as the lead. He’s amazing in the movie, and as for the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, I mean the internet feeds on itself. I don’t feel the need to contribute, I think she’s very well fed.”

Variety confirmed that Pugh’s absence from the panel is due to the actress’s flight arriving in Venice after the press conference is held. The actress will walk the red carpet at the event later on Monday (September 5).

Harry Styles and Florence Pugh in Don’t Worry Darling (Warner Bros)

Reports of a feud between the director and actress intensified in August after Wilde claimed he fired LaBeouf in 2020 to create a “safe and trusting environment” on set for Pugh.

However, LaBeouf denied being fired and sent Variety a video that he claims to have received from Wilde, in which the director is seen asking him not to abandon the project.

Alluding to the tension between LaBeouf and Pugh in the video, Wilde says LaBeouf’s leaving “could be a little wake-up call for Miss Flo.”

Wilde pointed out that the dispute is nothing more than a “clickbait made up,” while Pugh has neither commented nor refuted the rumours.

Last week, Wilde was full of praise for the “extremely talented” actress in a new interview.

You can read a full timeline of all the behind-the-scenes drama from Don’t Worry Darling here.

Don’t Worry Darling opens in theaters on Friday, September 23.