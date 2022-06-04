Olivia Wilde admits she sometimes feels like a ‘huge failure’ as a mom

Olivia Wilde has a little advice for new parents.

The director of Don’t Worry Darling shared a helpful message on her Instagram stories on Friday after finding a handwritten note from her five-year-old daughter, Daisy Sudeikis.

“New Parents: I know it’s hard right now and sometimes you feel like a huge failure, but soon they’ll wake up before you and write thoughtful notes. Stay strong,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

Along with words of encouragement, the director of booksmart posted a photo of the short but sweet note written by her daughter, after finding a reusable water bottle in her room. “This was left [sic] in my room,” the doodle said. “I love you”.

Wilde joked that Daisy was “obviously in big trouble with her spelling and grammar, but you can’t have it all.”

The exactrix of House He has two children, Otis, 8, and Daisy Josephine, 5, with his former partner Jason Sudeikis. Wilde, 38, and Sudeikis, 46, called it quits in November 2020 after being engaged for seven years.

On April 26, Wilde unexpectedly received custody papers for his children from Sudeikis in the middle of his CinemaCon performance. The actress and director was presenting the trailer for her upcoming drama Don’t Worry Darlingstarring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh, at the Las Vegas convention, when an unidentified woman came up on stage to hand him a manila envelope.

“Is this for me?” Wilde asked the woman, before opening the envelope, which was labeled “Personal and Confidential.”

Olivia Wilde shared a note written by her five-year-old daughter, Daisy (OIlivia Wilde/Instagram)

Both her followers and Wilde herself initially believed the envelope contained a movie script, but the contents were later reported to be custody papers for the star’s children. ted lasso. Apparently, the actor was unaware that Wilde would receive the documents on stage and said that he would “never approve” of serving the legal documents in such an “inappropriate manner,” according to Variety.

Sudeikis has previously spoken out about his breakup with his ex-fiancée, revealing that he is not entirely sure of the reasons behind the split. In a July 2021 interview with GQreflected on the end of the nearly seven-year relationship, adding that their split has since become a learning experience.

“I’ll have a better understanding of why in a year,” Sudeikis said, “and an even better one in two, and an even bigger one in five, and it’ll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter in my life.” a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle.”

“That’s an experience you either learn from or make excuses for,” he continued. “You take some responsibility for it, you take responsibility for what you do, but you also strive to learn something beyond the obvious.”

Wilde has been in a relationship with Harry Styles since early 2021.