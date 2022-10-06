Olivia Wilde against Trump and the myth of female hysteria in ‘Don’t worry dear’

Photo credit: Warner Bros.

In her first feature, Olivia Wilde made a coming of age of a few hours of two friends on the eve of their graduation. A great debut that could be summed up in a word not too common when it was released: sorority. Now she returns to bring a similar message with a film very different from that one: starting from a script written by Katie Silberman, Carey Van Dyke, Shane Van Dyke, the filmmaker presents another story with a -not so- hidden message: we are talking about the film that has been talked about the most this season, extra-cinematically speaking: ‘Don’t worry, dear’. Wilde’s second feature has been controversial from the start. In fact you can see the chronology of all the media drama that has gone on in parallel. But let’s put the controversy aside and get right to the heart of it. What did the filmmaker want to tell?

The film introduces us to Jack and Alice, a couple lucky enough to live in the idealized community of Victoria, an experimental company town where the men who work for the top-secret Project Victoria live with their families. However, when cracks begin to appear in her idyllic life, exposing glimpses of something far more sinister than lurks beneath the alluring facade, Alice can’t help but wonder exactly what is going on in Victoria, and why. The title of the film, that relieving phrase with a condescending tone, gives clues about what we are going to find.

The happy? 50’s

Beyond controversies that include dismissals, egos and spitting, in his second film Wilde criticizes from another angle and with more budget to that great evil that does not diminish called patriarchy. Under the attractive mantle of the 50s, the filmmaker hides the mystery of the film, which is sensed from the beginning.

It couldn’t be a better decade to emulate: the boom years of America, when it was released the idea of ​​social welfare of a nation, of progress and splendor. That, of course, if you were a man, white and heterosexual. While the United States was sold as the land of opportunities, conservatism was rampant among citizens. The family is the basic pillar of that puritanical society in which the man goes out to work and the woman stays at home maintaining the perfect home.

In this ideal place in the middle of nowhere, couples live happy and enviable lives in the style of that decade. Alice (Florence Pugh) and Jack (Harry Styles) are an ideal couple: they are handsome, young, have a fulfilling sex life, a nice house, friends and a settled future. In that community everything seems to be going well, like the postcards and references of the 50 that remain in the collective imagination. However, as is well known, nostalgia can be comforting, but it can also be extremely harmful, and Olivia insists on denouncing that image of longing for the past that Donald Trump dreamed of so much during his term.

order versus chaos

Very soon it is seen that this supposed stability is thanks to order in the face of chaos, which is achieved thanks to the fact that they are submissive and they are the ones who go to work “to maintain the project”. Meanwhile, they, in addition to leaving their homes spotless, go to ballet classes together. Also, Alice will soon have nightmares in which ballerinas move with breathtaking synchronization. “I am fascinated by ballet and choreography as such, commented the director. “The people of Victoria use ballet in their exercise because the idea of ​​moving is as a single organism, as a whole. Symmetry is urged. We wanted to show the image of idealized women but on the other hand also as monsters, as a dichotomy that exists in all women. We can be beautiful creatures but also primary, so it’s a bit of a struggle between the two conceptsWilde explains.

crazy, they’re all crazy

As soon as one of Victoria’s women – or rather, wives – suspects or raises her voice, she is pushed away. What better way to keep them at bay than with opiates and strong medications. So the system stays in order. As Wilde explains, for many generations, a woman was branded crazy the moment she asked awkward questions or acted in a non-politically correct manner.

“Mental illnesses have been used as an excuse to ignore and dominate women“, declares the director. “It is also something that has been ignored when it is something real and authentic“, he added, thus also denouncing the insult to mental illness.

Digital life?

Among this criticism of gender inequality comes another clear concern for the use of technology as tools of alienating discourses in society. What about real life and the one we aspire to? Are we ever closer to living lives to our measure? And the most dangerous: Does equality pose a danger to the system? (Next we do spoilers of the movie). In the real world, Alice had a job, responsibilities, and many concerns. A life after all. But Jack decides on his behalf on behalf of the two to live in that universe so they can spend more time together. The helping hand of technology offers her to take her life to another dimension without counting on the opinion of her partner.

There is no more revealing message than that final shot of Florence Pugh in front of that translucent wall, the best reference to the glass ceiling. Will it break it? And in reality?