Olivia Wilde and Adidas sneakers to wear with a skirt

The movie premiere Don’t worry darling It is just around the corner. The thriller, directed by Olivia Wilde and starring her partnersinger Harry Styles, and actress Florence Pugh is being one of the most anticipated projects and its trailer has already gone around the world online among fans of the three performers amid rumors and controversies about the filming set.

Despite the conjectures circulating on the Internet, Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles still seem to be living one of their best moments, as they demonstrated yesterday going out to dinner on the streets of New York. The couple was seen hand in hand in the Big Apple, captivating everyone present with the stylish looks that both wore.

If simplicity is one of the traits that best characterize Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles, on the other hand, would be exuberance. She opted for a basic navy blue ribbed t-shirt that she combined with a light blue midi skirt with a white floral print and a buttoned front to the bottom of her silhouette. A simple outfit that she decided to complete with some Adidas white sneakers with blue stripes and red heel to give the outfit a more informal and casual look.

Since heels began to coexist with sneakers and they began to compete at the same time as protagonists, in equal parts, of urban styles, there are many fashion experts who have taught us style tricks to coordinate both footwear with the same bets. On this occasion, the actress decided to bet on comfort, demonstrating that, even so, style does not have to be at odds with comfort and that sneakers can also be ideal for any night out in New York.

Her boyfriend, Harry Styles, meanwhile, chose a white openwork t-shirt with a wide neckline and, also, floral details which he wore with baggy brown pants and white sneakers.

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles, who often coincide in style, show us on this occasion several of the guidelines to follow for the remainder of the season: openwork garments, floral prints and, of course, white sneakers. There is no doubt that both are great references of style. If she has become the protagonist of fashion campaigns, the singer is even the subject of a course at Texas State University. A true fashion phenomenon.