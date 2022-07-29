Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh: rumors of a strong fight and what role Harry Styles played in the confrontation

As part of the celebration because his second film, Do not worry honey, will be screened at the Venice Film Festival, Olivia Wilde faces rumors of a fight that would have happened on the set with none other than its protagonist: the Oscar nominee Florence Pugh.

The versions of a discussion and subsequent estrangement of the actress from whoever was her director in the film – which arrives in our theaters on September 22 – arose, in the first instance, when Pugh did not publicize the film on his networks, as he usually does with other projects. To this was added her curious silence to two recent publications that Wilde dedicated exclusively to her.

In one of those Instagram posts, the director is seen looking at the monitor while Pugh carries out a scene. “Watching this woman work was a fucking joy. I can’t wait to show you more,” Wilde wrote, ravishing the actress of little women, who not only did not comment on the publication but also did not liked.

The origin of Pugh’s anger was explained by a TikTok user, @clairenotdanes, who is close to a person who worked on the production of the film. “The biggest rumor I’ve heard in general, and which also allegedly came from the production assistants who worked on the set [es que] that Olivia was so preoccupied with spending time with Harry Styles [coprotagonista]that this led to Florence having to spend a lot of time working and taking over as director”, revealed the young woman.

Wilde has been in a relationship with the singer for a year and a half and, according to the testimony spread on the networks, he would not have been able to draw a limit in the workplace. The filmmaker and the former One Direction would have created an unprofessional climate that was not to the liking of the protagonist of midsummer . So far, neither she nor Wilde have spoken about the alleged dispute, so we will have to wait for their promotional interviews in Venice, whose festival will take place from August 31 to September 10.

At the end of filming, Wilde had nothing but praise for Styles’ work. “It’s hard to find actors who realize why it would be worth letting a woman take center stage. And there comes Harry Styles, our Jack. Not only did she enjoy the opportunity to have the brilliant Florence Pugh take center stage as our Alice, but she also brought a sense of humanity to each of her scenes. . He had no need to join our circus, but he did so with humility and grace and impressed us every day with his talent, his kindness and his ability to drive in reverse, “Wilde wrote about the singer who joined the project after that she decided to fire Shia LaBeouf.

At that time, he had also written a very warm text about Pugh. “Working with such a talented and courageous performer like Florence Pugh is every director’s dream. I’ll be forever grateful to you, Flo. It was an honor to be your captain. I can’t wait for the world to see the amazing work you did on this movie. Tom Cruise’s cumshots + Meryl’s talent = Flo.” the director wrote about the British actress.

Wilde and Styles started showing up together in january last year after the actress ended their relationship Jason Sudeikis. Everything came to an end with the actor ted lasso in 2020after nine years of relationship and two children together, Otis Alexander -born in 2014- and Daisy Josephine -in 2016-.

After the publication of images of Olivia with the musician, Sudeikis gave a revealing interview to gq, in which he claimed to be “trying to find out what happened” so that this decision was reached, suggesting that the breakup was not by mutual agreement. “I will better understand why [nos separamos] in one year, a little better in two and much better in five”, Shooting . He also said that he felt confused about how their relationship “went from a book to a chapter, then to a paragraph, to a word, and now to a doodle.”

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis started dating in 2011 and got engaged two years later, though they never walked down the aisle.

This year, at the end of April, at CinemaCon, the event organized by the National Association of American Theater Owners in which advances of films seeking distribution are revealed, Wilde showed the first images of Do not worry honey and was unexpectedly interrupted when a man in a suit handed her an envelope marked “Personal and Confidential.” The actress and director thought it was a script until she saw the papers, but continued the presentation professionally. After a while, it was learned that he had received some legal documents sent by Sudeikis’s lawyers, related to the custody of his two children.