Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh would have argued in “Don’t ‘Worry Darling” by Harry Styles

Just a few days after the film “Don’t’ Worry Darling” is presented at the Venice Film Festival, under the direction of Olivia Wilde, sThe details of an alleged fight that the actress also had with the protagonist of the story Florence Pugh have been released.

According to the Page Six site, The differences between Pugh and her director arose after she witnessed displays of affection between Wilde and HarryStyles.knowing that she had a stable relationship with her then-husband, Jason Sudeikis.

“I can tell you with certainty that Flo seeing Olivia and Harry on top of each other on set didn’t go over wellsince Olivia was still with Jason when she first hooked up with Harry,” a source told the outlet.

Harry Styles and Florence Pugh surprise with daring scenes in the tape “Don’t worry darling”

kTok user @clairenotdanes, who is close to a person who worked on the film’s production, mentions that Pugh’s big annoyance with Wilde was that “I was so preoccupied with spending time with co-star Harry Styles that it caused me to have to spend a lot more time working and taking over management,” he explained.

These differences continued and have crossed all terrain, so much so that Pugh has decided not to promote the film on his social networks and has ignored any sign of affection or recognition that Olvia Wilde has given him in said media.

And it is that recently, Wilde published a video on Instagram in which he can be seen looking at the monitor while Pugh carries out a scene. “Watching this woman work was a fucking joy. I can’t wait to show you more.” Wilde wrote, swooning over the 26-year-old actress, who completely ignored the post.

However, Pugh later shared with his followers a preview of his new project: “Oppenheimer”, something that made noise on social networks. However, the aforementioned media mentions that apparently the actress’s publication was already scheduled and she had nothing to do with the situation she has with Wilde.

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles would have made their romance official a year and a half ago

In a few weeks we will see if the differences between Wilde and Pugh are real or just comments from their social media followers.

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles started their romance right on the set of “Don’t’ Worry Darling”, andIn 2020, when she was still married to Jason Sudekis, who is the father of her two children.

