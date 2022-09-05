Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles arrive together in Venice

Amid numerous breakup rumors, Olivia Wilde Y Harry Styles have already appeared in venice festival and they have done it together with a large part of the cast of Don’t Worry Darling’the new project in which Olivia is once again behind the scenes as director and in which Harry has starred alongside actress Florence Pugh, precisely the great absence in the photocall of the prestigious festival.

This arrival has not left anyone indifferent, and not only because of its impressive gondola entry through the famous Grand Canal in Venice where we have been able to see Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, and Olivia and Harry each arriving in their own gondola to later pose all together at the press conference, but because Florence, one of the protagonists of this film He has not joined the cast in this long-awaited pose and, far from arriving by gondola like his filming partners, he has done so on foot and separately.

This fact tension rumors increase between Florence with the couple since for months the noise due to a possible infidelity on the part of the singer with the actress of Black Widow, added to the fact that Harry has supposedly charged more for this film having the same weight as the actress, has gone sounding louder.

However, it will not be until tonight when the team of ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ present the film at the festival so probably if we get to see Florence join to the rest of his teammates. But what we can be sure of is that the cast of the film has left us some of the most successful looks of the festival.

First, Olivia surprises us again, this time betting on a green ensemble made up of a black top that she has managed to raise in style with a rolled-up green jacket with front pockets, a shirt collar and jewel buttons together with a matching textured midi skirt, front pockets, similar to those of the jacket and button closure that give the style an elegant touch. And for her shoes, the actress, like her with her beige suit look for her arrival in Venice, once again opts for high boots, making them the key to the outfit.

Daniele Venturelli

Vianney Le Caer

Secondly, florence in purple, has not left anyone indifferent either with a set signed by Valentino that is pure inspiration. It is a style made up of 3 garments: an embroidered strapless top, a matching shirt and shorts that give the style a fresh and original touch. The look rises with two star accessories. A bag, also in the same color that represents female empowerment, but in a lighter shade, and heeled sandals with asymmetrical straps in the same shade as the rest of the look.

Jacopo Raul

But the outfits of the rest of the actors are also to get a note and very high. For its part, Harry, True to his quirky, edgy style, he wore a triple-breasted beige striped blazer, a white tank top with a touch of a printed neckerchief, and navy blue suit pants. Together with him, Pine stands out with an eighties look made up of an oversize yellow shirt, red pants and a navy blue coat; Y Chanwith an outfit to capture all eyes for its brightness and its originality with a gray tank top and ruffles and gold cargo style pants.

MARCO BERTORELLO