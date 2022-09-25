Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles shoot down crisis rumors with romantic nights out

These are bittersweet days for Olivia Wilde. The actress should be celebrating the premiere of her new movie.”Don’t Worry Darling“, but the film has been surrounded by controversies that have been increasing since its presentation at the Venice Film Festival.

In addition, rumors have grown that his relationship with Harry Styles I was experiencing a crisis. But everything seems to start to clear up, after The couple were seen enjoying a casual date in New York City on Friday. The former One Direction and Olivia Wilde were seen very much in love in a Mexican restaurant.

They had already been seen walking as a happy couple through the streets of New York before. On Thursday they were photographed kissing passionately, after weeks of rumors that the relationship was in a complex moment. Especially after everything that happened in Venice, where there was even speculation that Harry Styles had spit on his co-star, Chris Pine.

The alleged screaming match between Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde

Also, this week an alleged “screaming match” between Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde on the set of “Don’t Worry Darling” was leaked, according to an anonymous source. Everything would have originated in January 2021, when The actress, tired of the disappearances from the director’s recording set with the singer, both discussed in harsh terms. A version that has been denied.

The public outing of Jason Sudeikis’s ex and the voice of “Golden” coincided with a heartfelt post by Florence Pugh to celebrate the premiere of “Don’t Worry Darling”. The actress wrote: “I am deeply grateful for this experience and for the extraordinary effort of the group of artists that made it possible. We came together to tell you a story and we hope you have fun.”

In turn, he shared a series of photos from the recording set and one of them featured Olivia Wilde.

Watch the official trailer for “Don’t Worry Darling” starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles