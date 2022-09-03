Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis: 10 years of love that ended with an “awkward” relationship | TV and Show

When reviewing the love story of Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis, the way it ended is almost unthinkable, with a lawsuit for the custody of their children that was scandalous in the presentation of the most ambitious film of the House actress.

They were almost 10 years of relationship, where they became a consolidated couple in the industry, one that attracted attention considering how fleeting romances are in Hollywood.

However, everything ended and the main victims are their children, 8-year-old Otis and 5-year-old Daisy, who were left in the middle of their parents’ argument about custody and seeing where they would live so that they would both be happy.

A surprising outcome that continued with the revelation of the relationship between the actress and Harry Styles, who is also the protagonist of “Don’t Worry Darling”, a film that is currently being released and that has Olivia Wilde in the eye of the hurricane.

The perfect relationship of Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudekis

“I met her at an SNL finale party”, is how Jason Sudekis referred to the moment he first crossed paths with Olivia Wilde. The protagonist of Ted Lasso and the actress known as “Thirteen” in House, the series that launched her to fame, met at this party where they simply danced.

“I met Jason and thought he was so charming. He is a great dancer and I love great dancers. But he didn’t even get my number, ”said the actress, according to People, although it took months for them to really establish a relationship.

They both decided to take things slow and it was 6 months after that meeting in 2011 when a friend of Jason’s gave him Olivia’s number and told him to use it. That was when he began one of the strongest relationships in Hollywood.

The couple took things in stride, both had already come from complex relationships so they didn’t want to make the same mistakes. By 2012 they began to consolidate, be seen publicly and decided to live together with Paco, a rescued dog.

From that moment they only had nice words for each other, Olivia declared to be “happily, desperately, madly in love”, adding that “we hold hands. I never hold hands.”

In 2013 Sudeikis gave Olivia a Parisian ring from the 1920s and asked her to marry him, with great emotion they began an engagement that would last 7 years and never materialize.

Olivia and Jason’s children

The couple was consolidating and Jason Sudeikis had a great physical change that he pointed out was Olivia Wilde’s fault, indicating “being happy and in love, for me, was the secret” and thanking the healthy lifestyle that he followed with the actress.

In October 2013, after publicly discussing how much they loved the idea of ​​being parents, the couple announced through their representatives that they would have a child, saying they were “very excited to welcome a new member to their family.” family”.

It was in April 2014 that they welcomed Otis Alexander Sudeikis, delaying the marriage but keeping them happy.

The actress mentioned to Glamor that “we are engaged, but we don’t have specific plans yet, we just have to find the time to put it together. In many ways, a child is more of a commitment. We are totally committed and really happy as a family.”

It took two years for the couple to welcome Daisy Josephine, a girl who would complete the family of four.

Although not much was known about the engagement, Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis did not hesitate to express their deep love through social networks or interviews, and even working together.

Olivia Wilde directed Jason Sudeikis in Booksmart in 2019, where she noted that “he’s one of the best improvisers in the world, so I knew I could cast him.”

The also director added “it’s like spinning a top and just letting it roll. It’s really amazing to see him do his thing.”

The end with Harry Styles in the middle

By the end of 2020, the couple had already been engaged for 7 years, at which point they decided to part ways. About their separation, close they pointed out that it was “friendly and they have made the transition to a great routine of shared parenting”, adding that “children are the priority and the heart of the family relationship”.

Although Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudekis were separated, they could still be seen together in a family dynamic that was what they wanted when they parted ways. However, things changed just a few weeks later.

Olivia Wilde began working on the direction of the film “Don’t Worry Darling”, where she met Harry Styles, the singer and actor who would be the protagonist of her long-awaited film.

The actress and singer established a romance that became known when PageSix released images of the two leaving hand in hand from Styles’ agent Jeff Azoff’s wedding.

The situation would have brought down Jason Sudeikis, a source told People, the actor was “absolutely heartbroken” by his breakup with Wilde. “There’s still a lot of love there, and he’d like to be hopeful that maybe there’s a way to mend things.”

Despite this, he continued to maintain a good relationship with Olivia and did not hesitate to thank her when he won a Critics Choice Award for best comedy series for Ted Lasso, the series he starred in in March 2021. For her part, Olivia Wilde congratulated him through from Twitter.

The actor publicly spoke about their breakup in an interview with GQ stating “I’ll understand why better in a year, even better in two, and even better in five.”

Child custody of Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudekis

By 2022 Olivia continues her relationship with Harry Styles and prepares for the release of her movie “Don’t Worry Darling”, starring Harry and Florence Pugh. The actor had a romance, although nothing very public, but they continued to maintain a good relationship in their children’s post.

However, everything changed in April, when Olivia went to present her film at CinemaCon 2022 in Las Vegas, where on stage and in full view of everyone, a woman approaches her to deliver the notification of the legal documents for the custody of her children. . The actress, visibly uncomfortable, continued presenting her film without problems.

A close friend of Jason Sudeikis stated “(he) had no prior knowledge of the time or place the envelope would have been delivered, as this would depend solely on the company involved and he would never approve of it being delivered to him in such an inappropriate manner.”

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudekis had definitely entered the realm of an awkward relationship in the midst of their children’s custody dispute and to see where they would live, in New York with her father, or in Los Angeles, where Olivia works. , although he does not rule out moving to London.

“They try to limit any direct contact between them, but they both want the best for their children. They are trying to work out a manageable, stable relationship and a healthy co-parenting routine and schedule for the sake of their children,” Cosmopolitan rescued regarding the couple who were once the example of how to end a relationship well.

The actress accused the Ted Lasso star of embarrassing and threatening her, stating that handing over the roles on stage and displaying their conflict publicly was extremely contrary to the best interests of their children.

Olivia Wilde in the eye of the hurricane

By August of this year, Wilde won the fight for the custody of his children, when a judge ruled that the children’s state of origin is California, which is why Jason’s request was rejected, who requested that they live in New York, he confirmed. DailyMail.

In this way, the discussion that the couple had lived during the last year ended and Olivia was left alone with her children.

However, the actress would not leave the eye of the hurricane after the revelations about the casting of her film, Don’t Worry Darling.

Controversy caused the last few weeks, when the actress gave an interview stating that she had fired Shia LaBeouf from her film, replacing him with Harry Styles, this about the lawsuit for alleged sexual assault filed by the ex-partner of the protagonist of Transformes, FKA Twigs.

However, the actor denied it, indicating “you and I know the reasons for my departure. I gave up on your film because your actors and I didn’t have time to rehearse.”

In addition, emails and videos were leaked in which the director asks the actor to reconsider his participation in the film.

This contradicts what he said in the interview, where he argued that he fired him because he knew he would have to put Florence Pugh in vulnerable situations with him and he wanted to protect her.

The situation raised controversy just before the presentation of the film at the Venice Festival, the only event in which Florence Pugh will be, the protagonist who would also be angry with the director’s behavior regarding the promotion of the film.