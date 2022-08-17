Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis’ Custody Drama Drives a Bigger Gap Between Them

ads

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis continue to disagree on where their children, Daisy and Otis, will live and who they will live with A source told People that both Wilde and Sudeikis want what’s best for the children, but at this time they are not communicating directly. “She and Jason don’t speak to each other, so they have help communicating about the custody schedule,” the person told the outlet. However, that does not mean that they are rooting against each other. “She hopes they can find the best life situation for everyone,” the source revealed, adding that on the plus side, Wilde wants the children to see her father “as much as possible.”

The couple’s custody battle over their children has gotten pretty ugly, and as it continues, Page Six reported that a judge sided with Wilde in his court filing to prevent the children from living in New York with Sudeikis, as that the judge agreed that the children had established their base of operations in California before the drama. Therefore, for the reasons set forth in the record dated July 15, 2022, Defendant’s motion to dismiss the custody petitions filed on October 21, 2021 is granted, as this court determines that New York does not has jurisdiction to hear custody petitions as New York is not the home state of the subject children,” the court documents say.

However, this still doesn’t address Wilde’s desire to potentially move the children across the pond, where her boyfriend Harry Styles resides.