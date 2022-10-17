Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis, her nanny gives details of their separation

In November 2020, the unexpected breakup of Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis was announced, after a long engagement and two children together, the couple took their fans by surprise with the announcement in which they said they had made an “excellent transition ‘ to co-parent their children. That if the breakup was a surprise, the relationship that was soon revealed between Olivia and the protagonist of her film, Harry Styles, left more than one with their mouths open. If it was thought that with the passage of time the waters would calm down, nothing could have been further from the truth. Not only would the solidification of the relationship between the actress and the singer come, but the custody confrontation between Wilde and Sudeikis would come, of course, loaded with its dose of controversy. That image of Olivia receiving the court papers on stage during an event, or how she referred to this moment later through legal documents, would seem little compared to the controversy that would surround Oliva for the premiere of her film Don’t Worry Darling and the supposed disagreement with its leading actress, Florence Pugh, with whom he did not even meet his gaze in their only meeting. With that episode in the past, Wilde and Sudeikis face another difficult moment, because whoever was her children’s nanny has decided to break the silence and with screenshots of their text messages in hand reveal how the rupture between the two took place. actors.

In an exclusive interview with the Dailymail, the nanny who has left her identity anonymous, has narrated in great detail how the separation would have taken place, specifying that unlike what Wilde stated in his recent interviews, the reality is that it would have been his relationship with Styles the reason for the estrangement. “Our relationship was over long before I met Harry,” the director also said in Vanity Fair a few weeks ago, although now the nanny, who ended up working with the couple in the middle of their custody battle, tells a different story. .

The count of events

According to the woman, Olivia had discussed her wedding plans with Sudeikis only a month before their breakup was revealed, which would have occurred weeks after she began filming Don’t Worry Darling. The woman affirms that she never saw any significant difference between the couple, until the recording began, when Olivia began to spend more time away from home, until momentarily moving to another residence, supposedly due to the precautions for the Covid-19 while filming. . But it would have been in that game when Sudeikis would have found compromising messages on an Apple Watch of the actress.

“He left us,” Sudeikis would have told him between sobs one day, when he would begin to reveal details such as that Olivia would have been the one who kissed Harry during a dinner in Palm Springs, and that she would have been the one who tried to conquer the famous singer. The big argument would have occurred one day in which Olivia intended to leave the family home with a salad that she had prepared for Harry, which would infuriate Jason to the point of doing everything in her power to prevent him from leaving.

The woman claims that the couple decided to attend therapy, which Olivia would not have taken seriously, despite the actor’s efforts to win back his fiancée. The nanny narrates that Olivia kept leaving messages of love to Jason and having encounters with him, while photographs of her with Harry by the hand appeared, which only caused more desolation in Sudeikis, who was going through a hard time.

The dismissal of the babysitter

In the middle of the separation, the woman would have been left in the middle of the actors, with Jason getting upset if he found out that he had talked to Olivia, as well as trying to get information through her. In the messages you can read different disagreements with both Jason and Olivia, until the relationship wore out, with the woman leaving to work for them in the midst of a hostile environment. While she claims that she was fired from her, her stance is that she decided to leave. In the interview with the British tabloid she says that she hoped to have a friendly departure and that she has even sought to be allowed to say goodbye to the children, but that she has not received a response.

