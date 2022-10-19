Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis park their differences to deny the explosive statements of their ex-nanny

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis have been involved in a difficult and stormy divorce, however, they have managed to come to an agreement and park their differences to face the explosive statements of their ex-nanny together that has publicly aired some alleged details of the intimate life of the former couple when they were still together.

OLIVIA WILDE AND JASON SUDEIKIS UNITE IN FRONT OF THE SHOCKING STATEMENTS OF THEIR FORMER BABYSITTER

Actors have issued a joint statement after the controversy that has been generated as a result of the shocking statements issued by the woman who cared for her children.

The former nanny of the marriage revealed an allegedly very tense episode related to the breakup between Olivia and Jason in which, According to this woman, the interpreter reached such a state of desperation that he would have thrown himself under the actress’s car in order to prevent her from going to her current partner’s house.the singer Harry Styles.

Is It was not the only explosive statement offered by the former nanny, who also revealed other intimate episodes between the ex-partner in an interview he gave to the ‘Daily Mail’ medium, some statements by which both Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis have felt outraged and have decided to publish a statement set.

“As parents, it is especially upsetting to see a former caregiver of our little ones make such false and defamatory accusations publicly about us.“, expresses the ex-married couple, who He totally denies the woman’s claims and denounces “harassment” by the babysitter that “has already lasted 18 months” and “unfortunately has reached its limit”.

Jason and Olivia also highlight that this situation is affecting “our loved ones, close friends and colleagues” and claim that “we will continue to put all our interest in raising and protecting our children, with the sincere hope that (the former nanny) decide to leave our family alone“.

The interpreters announced the end of their relationship in November 2020 After almost a decade of relationship and two children together, Otis Alexander, eight years old, and Daisy Josephine, six, and Although at first the breakup was friendly, the publication shortly after some photos of the actress in the company of Harry Styles caused Sudeikis’ anger that he still had the hope that the end of the marriage was not final.

After this, the actress moved to the singer’s house and last April It became clear that her divorce from Jason was being the most stormy, since the director of ‘Don’t worry Darling’ received a legal document on the custody of her children on stage while promoting his latest project in Los Angeles.