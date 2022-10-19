Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis responded to the nanny who gave details about the actress’s infidelity with Harry Styles

The nanny of Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde told how the actor discovered that the actress was unfaithful to him with Harry Styles (Reuters)

Olivia Wilde Y Jason Sudeikis jointly responded to their former nanny who recounted details about the couple’s separation and the beginnings of the actress’s romantic relationship with Harry Styles. After the former employee of the actors spoke about the breakup of Wilde and Sudeikis in an interview with the Daily MailWilde and Sudeikis called the accusations “false and defamatory in a joint statement shared to the magazine People.

The former couple joined and denied the information despite their bad relationship.

“As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that one of our two children’s former nannies has made such false and defamatory accusations about us,” the actors said in a statement sent to the US press.

“His 18-month campaign of harassment against us, as well as our loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has come to an end.”the message continues, “we will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that you will now choose to leave our family alone.”

The nanny of Sudeikis and Wilde’s two children, daughter Daisy, 5, and son Otis, 8, alleged in the interview that Sudeikis was “heartbroken” by Wilde’s new relationship, sharing that he “wouldn’t stop to cry” after finding out about the affair.

The woman said that the star of “Ted Lasso” discovered the details of the relationship through an Apple Watch that Wilde forgot at home to go to the set where he was filming “Don’t Worry Darling”, starring Styles. The device allegedly contained intimate text messages between her and the singer, and Sudeikis found the exchanges.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde at the singer’s house in Los Angeles (The Grosby Group)

“On the Monday morning of November 9, when I came back from a weekend off, Jason was crying a lot. He did not know anything about what had happened, ”said the nanny. “I was a mess, saying: ‘She left us. She left us!’”

The woman, who helped care for the couple’s two children, Daisy, 6, and Otis, 8, further alleged that Sudeikis quickly banned staff from listening to Styles’ music at his home after learning of Wilde’s affair with the musician.

And he claimed that Sudeikis, 47, was completely shocked when Wilde, 38, ended the relationship for Styles. “He was so heartbroken,” she alleged. “He started telling me details of the relationship with Styles and said: ‘She made the first move.’”

On one occasion, the babysitter, whose name was not released, Sudeikis, 47, said, “went out and jumped” on his wife’s car to try to stop her from going to see the “Watermelon Sugar” singer from 28 years.

According to the nanny, Sudeikis became upset after seeing Wilde prepare a salad, supposedly for Styles, with his “special dressing” in the family kitchen.

While Wilde, 38, has maintained that his relationship with Sudeikis “ended long before” he met Harry,” he told Vanity Fair in October, the nanny claimed that The “Ted Lasso” actor was unaware of the romance.

Olivia Wilde with her children in Los Angeles on the set of “Don’t Worry Darling” (The Grosby Group)

Wilde and Sudeikis began dating in 2011 and were engaged for several years. They broke up in November 2020. By January 2021, Wilde went public with her crush on Styles, though she denied leaving Sudeikis for the former One Direction member.

Though things seemed amicable between the former couple for some time after their split, the actors made headlines in April when Sudeikis handed Wilde legal papers about their children while onstage at CinemaCon in Las Vegas..

“Jason’s actions were clearly intended to threaten me and catch me off guard.Wilde alleged, though Sudeikis claimed he never intended to humiliate her. He reflected on the incident in a cover interview for the magazine Variety: “Unfortunately, it was not something that surprised me at all”Wilde admitted. “I mean, for a reason I left that relationship.”

The Booksmart director touched on her co-parenting relationship with Sudeikis during her cover interview with Vanity Fair. “When they are with his father, I trust that he will be a great father. So when they’re not with me, I’m still living my life,” she said in response to the criticism she faces when she is photographed without her children and with her 28-year-old boyfriend.

Despite the speculation, Wilde reiterated that Otis and Daisy are his main focus: I love getting them to bed every night. They are my best friends”.

