Olivia Wilde and Kaia Gerber and their shocking transparent dresses at the Academy Museum gala

Olivia Wildethe director of “Don’t Worry Darling“, wore a shocking transparent dress at the second gala of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures held Saturday in Los Angeles.

The 38-year-old actress also chose a floor-length, long-sleeved silver dress designed by Alexandre Vauthierwhich had a pink feathered hem.

Wilde’s striking dress was transparent and she wore it with nothing underneath.joining the trend that led to massive disqualification of Florence Pughfor example, an actress with whom he apparently had differences after directing her in “Don’t Worry Darling”, for showing her nipples.

Olivia Wilde. Photo: Kevin Manzur/Getty Images, courtesy of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Like Wilde, the model Kaia Gerber, daughter of Cindy Crawford, also opted for a transparent dress quite reminiscent of one her mother used in the 1990s.

The 21-year-old supermodel wore a black and deep purple mesh dress that showed off her breasts. The lower half of Kaia’s dress, a skirt of gathered fabric, was cinched at her waist to accentuate her hip curves..

The model was styled by Danielle Goldberg in Pieter Mulier’s spring/summer 2023 collection for Alaia.