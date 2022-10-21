Olivia Wilde and other celebrities who had a problem with the babysitter









It’s been a long time since Olivia Wilde is in the media spotlight, first because of his separation from Jason Sudeikislater for her relationship with Harry Styles, in addition to her last movie, Don’t Worry Darling, where to work as a director and actress. Is now his ex-nanny the one that has once again put both her and her ex-husband in trouble. The one who was her nanny gave an interview for the Daily Mail in which she made different accusations about how the couple experienced her separation.

In the first place, he assured that Olivia Wilde had been unfaithful and had cheated on Jason Sudeikis while they were still together. “He stopped spending time at home and his argument was that the work was exhausting and that since there were constantly coronavirus infections, he did not want to endanger his children,” he said. How did Jason Sudeikis take the breakup? Very bad, all according the babysitter version. “One Monday morning I came back from my weekend off and he was couldn’t stop crying. I still didn’t know what had happened. But after getting the kids ready, Jason came upstairs, having his coffee but still crying, and he told me that Olivia had left him“, he assured.

The now ex-partner has joined forces and has taken action on the matter. Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis have sued his ex-nanny for defamation. The actors believe that “the harassment campaign eighteen months against us, as well as our loved ones, close friends and colleagues,” has been damaging enough to end up in court.

From Monica Cruz to Robert de Niro Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis weren’t the only ones who had problems with their babysitter. spanish actress Monica Cruz she was sued by her nanny Yajaira Paola Cruz for several reasons, one of them, for not registering her with Social Security. Ella yajaira complained about unpaid overtime and “verbal abuse.” She was allegedly fired from her when she decided to claim the rights to her after a year working for the actress. Finally, both reached an agreement and Yajaira received 4,000 euros. Mónica Cruz always denied such accusations, even saying that her former employee had blackmailed her. robert deniro he had to pay $30,000 to his nanny, who sued him for not paying her overtime after taking care of her son Alexis Barry for a year. Mariah Carey is another celebrities who has had several problems with domestic service. Her nanny Simonette Da Costa claimed a total of 88,000 euros. According to her version, she Simonette had to be available 24 hours a day and made her work 100 hours a week, without paying her salary for overtime. Apparently, Mariah ended up firing her because of the jealousy that caused her to see how her children preferred the nanny over her own mother. “ “ the nanny of Romeo Santos He also sued the singer for not paying him overtime. She assured that her employment contract did not contemplate meal breaks and implied that she barely slept five hours. Something similar happened to haley, who was also sued by her nanny for unfair dismissal. what of Mel B and her husband was a scandal, although it had nothing to do with the economic issue. Her nanny Lorraine Gilles confessed to having engaged in sexual threesomes with the couple. Some meetings that were also recorded on video.