Olivia Wilde and Shia LaBeouf star in the soap opera of the summer in Hollywood

Olivia Wilde is being one of the great protagonists of the summer in Hollywood. The actress is about to release ‘Don’t Worry, Darling (Don’t Worry, Darling)’her second film as director after the celebrated

‘Super nerds’. Starring Florence Pugh (‘Midsommar’, ‘Little Women’) and Harry Styles (The singer who debuted as an actor in

‘Dunkirk’), ‘Don’t Worry, Darling’ is a psychological thriller set in 1950s America. The bad news for Wilde is that the release of the film is being marred by a series of controversies that do not stop splashing the public image of the actress who became known in the series ‘House’.﻿

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles, who are currently a couple, began their romance during the filming of the film despite the fact that at that time the director had a relationship and two children in common with Jason Sudeikis (the protagonist of

‘ted lasso’). Sudeikis’s revenge was notorious: she had a bailiff hand over her envelope with her child custody claim to Wilde while she was on stage at the courthouse.

comic-con presenting a trailer for the film. The actress referred to the incident as “deeply upsetting. It was my workplace, and in any other workplace, this would be seen as an attack.. It shouldn’t have happened.” Sudeikis, for his part, defended himself alleging that he was unaware that the delivery of the papers would take place in this way.

Jason Sudeikis isn’t the only person affected by the romance between Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles. It is rumored that Florence Pugh did not look favorably on the adventure between the director and the protagonist of ‘Don’t worry, dear’ and that she does not have good memories of the filming. The first sign that the relationship between the two women is completely broken occurred when Pugh did not share the first trailer for the film on his social networks. Speculation has increased even more with the news that the young actress has decided not to promote the film beyond the venice festival, where its world premiere will take place. Florence is currently filming the second installment of

‘dune’ in Budapest and will only leave the recording for one day to attend the red carpet and the press conference of ‘Don’t worry, dear’ in Venice.﻿

The conflict with Shia LaBeouf

Harry Styles came to the project replacing Shia LaBeouf, who had abandoned him just before filming began without the reason ever being known. In a recent interview for

Variety , Olivia Wilde claimed that she was the one who made the decision to dispense with Labeouf’s services: “He has a process that, in a way, seems to require a combative energy and, personally, I don’t think it’s conducive to the best performances. I believe that creating a safe and trusting environment is the best way to get people to do their best work. Ultimately, my responsibility is to the production and cast to protect them. That was my job.” A few months after LaBeouf’s departure, his ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs sued him for sexual assault. «I wish him health and evolution because I believe in restorative justice. But for our film, what we really needed was an energy that was incredibly supportive. Particularly in a film like this, I knew I was going to ask Florence to be in very vulnerable situations, and my priority was to make her feel safe and supported,” Wilde noted.

LaBeouf’s response was immediate. The actor sent an email to Variety assuring that it was he who left because he considered that the rehearsals were not going to last long enough: «You and I know the reasons for my departure. I gave up on your film because your actors and I couldn’t find time to rehearse.”. In the email, LaBeouf attached screenshots of some messages he exchanged with Wilde and also

a video that has ended up being made public. In the video, Olivia can be seen asking Shia to reconsider her decision to leave: “I think this could be a little wake-up call for ‘Miss Flo’ (Florence Pugh), and I want to know if you’re willing to try it with me, with U.S. If she really commits, if she really puts her mind and heart to it and if you can make amends… is there hope? This is how the controversial actor, who in recent interviews claims to have found salvation for himself in the Catholic religion and to be fully recovered from his addiction to alcohol, has uncovered Olivia Wilde’s lies in the eyes of public opinion.

Now we just need to know how all this will affect the reception of the film. ‘Don’t worry, dear’ will be released on September 4 at the Venice Film Festival before hitting theaters on the 23rd of the same month.

