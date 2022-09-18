Entertainment

Olivia Wilde appears as a mermaid on the ‘red carpet’

san sebastian, spain september 17 the american actress and director olivia wilde arrives for the 70th san sebastian international film festival to present the film dont worry darling in san sebastian, spain on september 17, 2022 photo by javi julioanadolu agency via getty images

After all the controversy that is taking place with Olivia Wilde and the entire cast of her film, the actress and director continues to promote ‘Don’t worry darling’. We already commented on the sentimental drama or the rumors of all kinds that were taking place between Olivia herself, Harry Styles and Florence Pugh.

We are very curious to know what the film is like, rather than the end of this soap opera, really.

So, for now, we are going to limit ourselves to analyzing the last look that the actress has worn on the red carpet of the San Sebastian Festival. We could say that, to date, the looks that he has worn in all the festivals where he has presented the film have been impressive, but this one has taken the cake.

An impressive metallic dress

It is a metallic green dress, long and with a tail, with a halter neck and a completely bare back. She has everything to turn Olivia Wilde into a real mermaid.

We do not know if it is because of the color, because of the reflective fabric or because we have seen how the actress has been gaining strength and attitude despite the criticism and everything that surrounds the famous film. We love how she has anticipated events and she has become totally impervious to everything she is saying to herself, putting the focus on the film that she has shot with so much effort and love.

At the moment, it is one of the most special dresses we have ever seen in her, almost as much as the Greek-style yellow with an infinite train that she wore in Venice. Of course, the actress knows how to get it right and this time she has succeeded, for a change.

olivia wilde mermaid dress

olivia wilde mermaid dress

olivia wilde mermaid dress

