Olivia Wilde attracts with classic outfits at the Venice Film Festival

Olivia Wildebesides being a consecrated actress, has been invited to the venice festival to present her new film, which has her in the role of director, called “Don’t Worry, Darling”. The actress was invited with her castmates and main characters, represented by Harry Styles, Chris Pine and Florence Pugh.

The outfits of Olivia Wilde have been among the most acclaimed by fashion critics since it arrived at the venice festival. On the side of classic garments, the actress presents herself as a new director with a lot of style and power on the red carpet.

Olivia Wilde represents pure classicism in Venice. Photo: Instagram.

On his arrival in the Italian city, Olivia Wilde came with a total look in white with a pleated pants suit and long blazer paired with a scoop neck top, black cowboy boots and square sunglasses.

This is a style that we can all wear daily in our work and now that the halftime season arrives, where we need to dress well and elegant to go to the office, it is the ideal outfit.

This preppy ensemble was completely changed thanks to the choice of a bralette combined with tall boots. Photo: Elle.

For the press conference Olivia Wilde drew sighs with her mint green ensemble with an A-line midi skirt, with front buttons and pockets, and a cropped jacket with shoulder pads. The actress accompanied her outfit with a sensual black bralette and high black leather boots.

The ensemble, in Chanel style, is super classic and charming, although the actress added the bralette to give it that more youthful and daring touch. It would have been different if Olivia had chosen, for example, a white or black shirt or top that would have highlighted more the traditional or already known fashion.

The yellow Gucci dress worn by Olivia Wilde surprised the entire festival. Photo: Instagram.

Finally and for the official presentation of your film, Olivia Wilde stood out with an imposing Gucci dress. The director opted for a long train and Greek-style dress, in yellow and with fringes of small crystals that adorned her bust, shoulders and arms.

The choice of sober and elegant jewelry, such as her rings and choker, completely elevated the look as is her loose, wavy hair and light makeup.

The venice festival cheers to Olivia Wilde in his first film. We hail their great outfits.

*Remember that these notes are only to inspire you, in case you have any doubts. No "fashion rule" precedes the main one: always wear what makes you feel comfortable!