Olivia Wilde attracts with classic outfits at the Venice Film Festival

Olivia Wildebesides being a consecrated actress, has been invited to the venice festival to present her new film, which has her in the role of director, called “Don’t Worry, Darling”. The actress was invited with her castmates and main characters, represented by Harry Styles, Chris Pine and Florence Pugh.

The outfits of Olivia Wilde have been among the most acclaimed by fashion critics since it arrived at the venice festival. On the side of classic garments, the actress presents herself as a new director with a lot of style and power on the red carpet.

