Olivia Wilde calls Justin Bieber ‘the greatest singer on Earth’

Olivia Wilde attends the Caring for Women dinner at The Pool on September 12, 2023 in New York City. Justin Bieber performs onstage with Daniel Caesar on the Coachella stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival on April 15, 2022 in Indio, California.

Olivia Wilde has a problem with good singers doing karaoke. While appearing on an episode of SubwayTalks, a one-minute talk show set in a New York City subway cab, the actress and director revealed her hot style: Good singers shouldn’t do karaoke. Wilde, 39, told host Karim Rahma on Wednesday’s (September 20) episode that she loves getting booed off stage when she does karaoke because “that’s the thing!” When Rahma asked Wilde what it would be like if Justin Bieber sang karaoke, she interjected: “The greatest singer on earth.”

Although Wilde dated Harry Styles for nearly two years before they split last November, her attention went nowhere during the segment. However, Wilde apparently came for Bieber in 2013, when she wrote on Twitter at the time that he needed to “put his shirt on” after being photographed shirtless. visible on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Clarifying his tweet, Wilde said, “It’s very cold there and I was worried. I have a 19 year old brother in London, and it’s very cold! And if I saw him without a shirt, I would ask him to wear it. He then quipped that “people misunderstood it and thought it was mean spiritedness.”

Elsewhere in the subvertex segment, Don’t worry darling The director explained that karaoke is not made for those who are vocally blessed. “They can get paid to do it,” she says. “We, in the non-good singing community, get paid to be able to go and sing. “We pay good money to be able to go and sing…badly.” The mother of two proudly admits that she’s terrible and that it’s great to be booed because you just “get the turnover and now it’s the next song. We don’t have to sit there covered up. If I wanted to hear a cover I would Only listens to the original song.

As far as Wilde’s favorite karaoke, she lists Blondie’s “One Way or Another” and, unsurprisingly, she likes to sing “a lot of Tupac.” The surprised host asked which song, to which Wilde replied that the only song commonly available was “California Love”. When Rahma asks Wilde about knowing “Changes” when rapping, Wilde joins in and immediately tells her the title of the song.

