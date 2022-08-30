Olivia Wilde confirms she fired Shia LaBeouf to protect Florence Pugh

If you have heard of ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ it is because it is one of the most anticipated films of the year. This is not because it is going to have Harry Styles’ first leading role, but because her director, also an actress Olivia Wilde, won over critics with her debut as a director: ‘Night of the Nerds’. And the script that she wrote for her second feature film was heavily persecuted by Hollywood studios.

Originally, Shia LaBeouf was going to have the role of Jack, which ended with Harry Styles, but, as reported at the time, he was fired for his behavior. Now, Olivia Wilde clarifies the situation, in an interview with Varietyand says that he continues to respect the interpreter for his work, but that it was simply because of differences in their creative processes that he decided to replace him for the role:

I say this as someone who is an admirer of your work. His process did not go with the ethics that I demand in my productions. It has a process that, in certain ways, seems to require combative energy and I personally don’t think that leads to the best performances. For our film, we really need incredible support energy. Particularly with a movie like this, I knew I was going to ask Florence to be very vulnerable and my priority was to make her feel safe and supported.

We know little about the plot of ‘Do not worry honey’. The film is being promoted as a thriller. The synopsis tells of Alice (Pugh), a woman who, in the fifties, seems to have an ideal life with her husband, Jack, but when she is forced to discover what is behind his mysterious work, realizes that not everything is what it seems.

LaBeouf is an actor who has been through numerous controversies over the years, particularly for his substance abuse. Most recently, he was acclaimed for his work in ‘Honey Boy: A Charming Boy’, a semi-autobiographical film about a boy who is pushed into the entertainment industry by his abusive father. You can find this title on Prime Video.

In 2020 it seemed that he would make a comeback thanks to a small role in the also acclaimed ‘Fragmentos de una Mujer’, where he plays the protagonist’s husband: a woman whose baby dies almost immediately after being born. Vanessa Kirby is the one who stars in that Netflix original film. However, the singer FKA Twigshis ex-girlfriend, sued him for sexual assault and emotional abuse in December 2020 and has kept a low profile ever since.

In the end, Wilde fired him from ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ and due to the pandemic the agenda of Harry Styles was free to play the part. The film will hit theaters on September 22 and it is the singer’s first leading role. The director says that the protagonists’ interpretation of her even moved her to tears. It will be necessary to see if it is not an exaggeration.