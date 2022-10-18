Olivia Wilde dazzles with a dress without complexes

Photo credit: Steve Granitz – Getty Images

Last week, Olivia Wilde marked a ‘free the nipple’ on the cover of she. Now, he’s back with another strong, body-positive moment where he shows it all, once again.

The director of Do not worry dear wore a totally transparent shiny dress at the Gala of the Academy Museum over the weekend, and it was ~everything~. The 38-year-old showed how strong she was in her dress, with her nipples in sight while posing for the cameras. There was even a cool feather detail at the hem.

In case you missed the insanely awesome look, here it is:

Strength seems to be a big topic for Olivia lately, who told she: “some of the things I have in development are about the raw determination of women,” adding: “Clearly, I idolize women who survive a system they feel challenged by“.

She also talked about working to be strong as a director. “I believe that the greatest demonstration of power is the ability to listen and remain calm. when everything inevitably falls apart, and make other people feel empowered“, said. “My ‘no idiots’ policy comes from being an actress, seeing so many idiots on set, and how it never made us do a better job. It’s something I take very seriously, and we let go of people who aren’t nice all the time.” time… I think that should be the expectation of the workplace.”

But Olivia is also physically strong, and she has made it clear that considers it very important to keep moving. “Often there is a way to [estar activa]”, he previously told CNBC. “Instead of sitting at home, taking a call and having a phone meeting, walk. You could often incorporate activity into your life.”

Olivia is also runner: the Daily Mail took photos of her running in London last year, and previously told Women’s Health that he likes classes spinning. “I make fun of that, but it’s amazing, because you have to overcome this resistance, which is very therapeutic,” she shared.

Keep up the good work, Olivia!

