Olivia Wilde denies her rivalry with Florence Pugh and says she admires her

Do not worry dear they premiere in the venice festival with a premiere very controversy and entrenched between its two great protagonists. On the one hand, the filmmaker Olivia Wilderesponsible for the held super nerdshas not been able to manage the alleged dismissal of Shia Labeouf to protect the star of the film, Florence Pugh. In rebellion and discontent with Wilde’s alleged lies, Pugh decided not to attend the promotion and simply walked the red carpet, leaving the stalls early after the screening. It is said that the shooting of Don’t worry darling, original title of the film, has been a real chaos. Now Wilde, in an interview with Vanity Fairdenies all the rumors and explains that there has been no such enmity.

Olivia Wilde believes that it is all a misogynistic controversy and affirms that there are no bad rolls between Florence Pugh and her

“It is ironic that now, with my second film, which again addresses the incredible power of women, what we are capable of when we come together, and how easy it is to strip a woman of her power by using other women to judge and shame themthis is being talked about,” explains the filmmaker. “The fact that I had five seconds a day to distract myself with something is laughable,” she continues in relation to her infatuation with harry styles in those days. In addition, Wilde reaffirms his effort and commitment to the film, in which he put blood, sweat and tears. “I was there before everyone, and I was leaving last, after everyone. And it was a dream. It’s not that the job wasn’t enjoyable, it was just all-encompassing.”







The filmmaker continues to deny that Pugh “felt neglected or alienated in any way”, and thinks there is a good explanation for this controversy around Don’t worry dear: machismo and misogyny. “It’s very rare that people assume the best in women when they have power. I think we are often not given the benefit of the doubt. Florence did the job she was hired to do, and she did it exquisitely.. I was blown away. Every day I was amazed with her, and we worked very well together”, she explains, while emphasizing that Florence Pugh has a very specific method of working and acting on film sets and she had to modify her way of shooting to her conditions.

“ It is curious that when a film directed by a woman about the power of women comes out, they tend to judge us that way.

Many sources point out that the director’s divorce with Jason Sudeikis in pursuit of starting a relationship with Harry Styles (protagonist of the film) and the mismanagement of the signing and firing of LaBeouf -Despite the fact that videos were later leaked showing Wilde begging him to return to the tape-, they made a dent in those involved in the filming and, especially, in Pugh. The protagonist of Black Widow felt unprotected and undervalued, earning much less than Harry Styles. Wilde is clear. “The situation is more nuanced than can be explained in private texts out of context. All I will say is that he was replaced and there was no progress with him. I wish him the best in his recovery, “he concluded. The film, one of Warner’s most important, has had very crazy controversies like the one about Styles spitting on Chris Pine.

Do not worry dear It will be released in theaters on September 23.



