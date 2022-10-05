Olivia Wilde denounces machismo on the part of the press!

Olivia Wilde thinks the media would treat her better if she were a man

Definitely Don’t Worry Darling will hit theaters this week full of controversies after its showing at the Venice Film Festival who exposed the problems between Olivia Wilde and the protagonists of the tape Florence Pugh, Harry Stuyles and Chris Pine.

However, the director commented during an interview with The Kelly Clarkson Show that she couldn’t help but wonder if the press and fans would treat her differently if she were a man, given that in recent weeks she has been heavily criticized on social media for the toxic environment of the production and alleged firing of Shia LaBeouf.

“Am I envious of my male colleagues for the way they seem to be able to live their lives without being so judgmental? If I think about it. I’m like, ‘Must be good to be that guy. Everyone is applauding every move he makes.’” Olivia Wilde

Are the rumors false?

Wilde He did not want to go into details about the controversy that has generated Don’t Worry Darling but he admitted that everything that is said on social networks is a “soap opera”. Meanwhile, he prefers to focus on the positive in his life, such as his children and family, instead of focusing on criticism.

“Focusing on what’s real, your trusted circle of friends… the things that make you happy, the people you love, the people who love you and just keeping your mind on what’s real, I think that’s how I get through it.” . I’m like, ‘God, it could be a lot worse and we’re alive and everything’s going to be okay.’” Olivia Wilde

An industry dominated by men

Wilde He stated that the field of film industry management is dominated by men and women are usually more criticized when they premiere a project.

“Being a director, there are not many of us, not because of a lack of talent but because of a lack of opportunities. There are many great young filmmakers who are women. So I’m ready for that.” Olivia Wilde

However, the filmmaker and actress admitted that what hurts her most about negative comments is when they come from the women themselves. “I mean, can we just give each other the benefit of the doubt and just watch each other’s backs?’” he asked. “Wouldn’t that be great?”

The director has denied in previous interviews the supposed enmity with Florence Pugh or any other member of the film, also noted that she made the decision to fire Shia Labeouf for cast safety.

