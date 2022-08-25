Olivia Wilde Discusses Sony’s Rumored Spider-Woman Movie

Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man universe continues to expand and fans couldn’t be happier. So far, the saga of Venom, starring Tom Hardy, is the most successful offering in said universe and, thanks to its colossal box office receipts and the good reception by the public, a third installment is already on the way. On the other hand we have Morbius – 21%, starring Jared Leto; recent film from the Sony universe that unfortunately got extremely negative reviews and became the source of hundreds of memes.

You may also like: Rumor: Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire will fight Venom in Secret Wars

For obvious reasons, it is less likely that Morbius get a sequel, but don’t be discouraged, because Sony’s Spider-Man universe has other projects already in development. Among these is Kraven the Hunter, a film starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson; Y madam web, with Dakota Johnson as the main star. Also, in 2020 it was announced that the famous actress and director, Olivia Wilde, had been chosen to direct an untitled film centered on a female Marvel character for Sony Pictures.

After this news broke a couple of years ago, rumors began to circulate about the mysterious film, and they claimed that it was a Spider-Woman installment. Until now, Wilde He has yet to direct a Spider-Woman movie, but that hasn’t stopped him from talking about his work on the feature film. In a recent interview with Variety (via comicbook.com) the filmmaker revealed what it’s like to work on a Marvel film:

Do not miss: Madame Web: leaked plot involves Peter Parker and his family

That, I can’t say a word about it. Yes, no, I can’t say anything about it. I have to bury myself in the sofa now. I will say that I think Marvel’s approach of allowing new filmmakers to come in and have access to those tools of the Marvel universe is incredibly exciting. I’m a big fan of what they’re doing there, but yeah, I can’t confirm if that’s what it is. But it would be great.

In 2020, Entertainment Weekly reported (via comicbook.com) that there was no confirmation from Wilde regarding the rumored Spider-Woman tape. However, the outlet shared that Wilde Not only is she directing a Sony film in collaboration with Marvel, but she is developing her own vision of a superhero story, something the director sees as a major turning point for the film industry dedicated to this genre. Wilde said the following:

Look, we’re seeing this incredible influx of female directors and female storytellers taking over this genre, the superhero space, and infusing it with their own perspective. So not only can I tell this story as a director, but I can develop this story, and that’s what made it so amazing for me. I’m honored to be among this wave of women coming forward and saying ‘we’re not just going to step in and try to tell this story like men do, we’re actually going to reframe the stories themselves. And the industry, from what I can tell, really supports that. There’s a sea change and it’s because of these decades of pioneers demanding this over and over and over and it finally broke through and I’m so lucky to be there with it.

In case you missed it: Delay premiere of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam! Fury of the Gods